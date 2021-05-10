All graduates of XIMB’s class of 2021 collect the best offers
XIMB’s MBA Business Management
Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) is a premium Business School located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. XIMB opened in 1987. The Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) govern XIMB.
XIMB has been grooming the leaders of tomorrow. The two-year flagship Business Management program has consistently remained on the top rank among the finest business curriculums in the country.
How did the recruitments pan out?
XIMB has successfully placed all students this year with an average CTC of ₹ 15.15 Lakhs per annum, a testament to this institute’s growing brand equity and reputation. Several new recruiters participated in the institute’s recruitment drive:
- Morgan Stanley Capital International
- BNY Mellon, RBL Bank
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Viacom18
- Royal Enfield
- HashedIn by Deloitte
- L&T Infotech
- Accenture Strategy & Consulting
- Crompton Greaves
- Aditya Birla Capital
- Airtel
- Trafigura
Which sectors recruited more graduates?
The Consulting sector made the most offers. Sectors that offered placements include:
- The consulting sector made the highest number of recruitments (31%)
- Systems (21%),
- Marketing (20%),
- BFSI (17%)
- Others (19%)
Which profiles stood out?
Some of the significant profiles the graduates accepted:
- Risk Management
- Strategic Consulting
- Corporate Planning
- Corporate Finance
- Equity Research
- Market Analyst
- Marketing
- Sales and Distribution
- Product Management
- Supply Chain Management
- Business Consulting
- Business Transformation and Strategy
- IT Consulting
- Business Development.
Industry leaders showed keen interest in bonding with XIMB.
Some of the leading organizations that partnered with the institute include:
- Accenture
- Anand Rathi
- Becton Dickinson
- Blue Star
- Brillio
- Cognizant
- Cadila Pharmaceuticals
- Capgemini
- Comviva
- Deloitte
- DTDC
- Exide Industries
- Hexaware
- HP
- HCL
- HSBC
- STG
- HDFC Life
- ICICI Bank
- Infosys
- KPMG
- L&T
- Mindtree
- Mu Sigma
- Native
- Nestle
- PhonePe
- PwC
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- SBI Capital
- TASL
- TCS
- Tata Metaliks
- Tata Steel
- Tiger Analytics
- UnitedHealth Group
- Vedanta
What were the highlights of the recruitment process?
- Three hundred and twenty-four students participated in Xuberance ’21, the placement process.
- Ninety-seven companies extended offers in Xuberance ’21; fifty-three of them were new recruiters
- Fifty-eight students have received Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) from their summer internship organizations
- Four students have got placement offers from National/International corporate case study competitions.
- The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 24 Lakhs per annum
- The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 15.15 Lakhs per annum
- The median annual wage stood at ₹ 14.50 Lakhs per annum
School of Human Resource Management
The School of Human Resource Management commenced in 2013 under the umbrella of the Xavier University Bhubaneswar. The University’s flagship HR specialization program has merited accolades from across the globe. Xavier institutes have been generating the best HR professionals since 1987.
Xavier University grounds its students with a vision and values of excellence and ethics.
The Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), USA, recognizes the Xavier curriculum as confirming global standards.
XIMB offers a functional specialization in HRM in the PGDM program. The school launched its flagship program, a two-year PGDM-HRM program, in 2011.
Xavier School of Human Resource empowers the students with the knowledge, skills, and long-term vision that lead to innovation, service to society, and growth. Xavier’s groom visionary, competent, committed, compassionate, and value-based business leaders.
The Xaviers’ curriculum is continually evolving, with stalwarts from academia and industry contributing to the structure. Topnotch faculty deliver the course content.
The phenomenal performance of students at National Level business competitions has earned laurels. The interns have made significant contributions in organizations vide live projects. Students have also merited appreciation for their performances in various sports and cultural events. The alumni continue to scale the corporate ladder and impact their knowledge, skills, and abilities.
The School of Human Resource Management has announced another successful year of placements for the MBA (HRM) batch of 2019-21. Graduates have bagged offers from some of the most prominent organizations in the country. XIMB has offered an array of impressive roles in Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partner, HR analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits, and more.
The institute hosted several prominent recruiters like Deloitte, Cognizant, L&T, Capgemini, IBM, Infosys, Accenture, EY GDS, Aarti Industries, Vedanta, GAIL, Tata Steel, Manipal Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, and Adani. Adobe, Saint Gobain, Licious, Royal Enfield, Samsung, Titan, and DTDC, to name a few, were some of our new recruiters who stood testament to the growing brand equity and reputation of this institute.
What were the highlights of the recruitment process?
- One hundred and twenty-nine students participated in the Xuberance’21 placement process.
- Fifty-two companies participated in Xuberance’21; twenty-six of them were new recruiters.
- Thirteen students had received PPO/PPI opportunities during their summer internship.
- The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 20,00,000 per annum.
- The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 12,03,00 per annum.
- The median annual compensation stood at ₹ 11,00,000 per annum.
School of Rural Management
The School of Rural Management of Xavier University (XSRM), Bhubaneswar, has emerged from the successful trajectory of the Rural Management program since the latter’s inception in 1995 within XIMB. The school concluded its placement season for the batch of 2019-2021.
Despite an adverse job market, one hundred and four students received their job placements.
Our recruitment portfolio has increased in hiring in the financial inclusion sector, constituting 44.32% of the total offers. The highest package was offered by
PricewaterhouseCoopers had made the highest salary offer of ₹ 11,62000 per annum.
Several new companies visited the campus.
XSRM ensures 100% placement of the batch every year, regardless of the market conditions. The placement process reflects the associated industry partners’ trust in the management education imparted at the school. They have achieved core competency in Rural Marketing, Financial Inclusion, Development Consulting, and BFSI.
The placement drive emanated many roles encompassing various sectors
- Banking
- Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Development
- Consultancy
- Marketing
- Healthcare
- Financial Inclusion
Thirty-five companies had participated in the process. The present trend of placements highlighted a particular focus on financial inclusion. This placement season saw the entry of a new sector among the recruiters with Mordor Intelligence, a prominent company from the Consulting sector.
The marketing and financial inclusion sectors were the most prominent in terms of the pay package.
Some firms recruited in large numbers:
- Amul
- RBL Finserve
- Satin Credit Care
- Mordor Intelligence
- ICICI Bank
- IDFC First Bank
- Samunnati Small Finance Bank
- ESAF Small Finance Bank
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
The development sector earned an average package of ₹ 5,35,000 per annum. The development sector witnessed new recruiters such as AISECT, MP-SRLM into the esteemed recruiter’s portfolio comprising Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society–Jeevika PRADAN, who recruited through campus placements. The average package for the BFSI sector stands at ₹ 7,12,000 per annum
What were the highlights of the recruitment process?
- One hundred and eight students of the MBA(RM) program participated in the Xuberance’21 placement process.
- Thirty-five companies participated; ten of them were new recruiters.
- The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 11,62000 per annum.
- The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 6,80,00 per annum.
- The Median annual compensation stood at ₹ 7,00,000 per annum.
