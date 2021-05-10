All graduates of XIMB’s class of 2021 collect the best offers

XIMB’s MBA Business Management

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) is a premium Business School located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. XIMB opened in 1987. The Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) govern XIMB.

XIMB has been grooming the leaders of tomorrow. The two-year flagship Business Management program has consistently remained on the top rank among the finest business curriculums in the country.

How did the recruitments pan out?

XIMB has successfully placed all students this year with an average CTC of ₹ 15.15 Lakhs per annum, a testament to this institute’s growing brand equity and reputation. Several new recruiters participated in the institute’s recruitment drive:

Morgan Stanley Capital International

BNY Mellon, RBL Bank

Bajaj Consumer Care

Viacom18

Royal Enfield

HashedIn by Deloitte

L&T Infotech

Accenture Strategy & Consulting

Crompton Greaves

Aditya Birla Capital

Airtel

Trafigura

Which sectors recruited more graduates?

The Consulting sector made the most offers. Sectors that offered placements include:

The consulting sector made the highest number of recruitments (31%)

Systems (21%),

Marketing (20%),

BFSI (17%)

Others (19%)

Which profiles stood out?

Some of the significant profiles the graduates accepted:

Risk Management

Strategic Consulting

Corporate Planning

Corporate Finance

Equity Research

Market Analyst

Marketing

Sales and Distribution

Product Management

Supply Chain Management

Business Consulting

Business Transformation and Strategy

IT Consulting

Business Development.

Industry leaders showed keen interest in bonding with XIMB.

Some of the leading organizations that partnered with the institute include:

Accenture

Anand Rathi

Becton Dickinson

Blue Star

Brillio

Cognizant

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Capgemini

Comviva

Deloitte

DTDC

Exide Industries

Hexaware

HP

HCL

HSBC

STG

HDFC Life

ICICI Bank

Infosys

KPMG

L&T

Mindtree

Mu Sigma

Native

Nestle

PhonePe

PwC

Reckitt Benckiser

Royal Bank of Scotland

SBI Capital

TASL

TCS

Tata Metaliks

Tata Steel

Tiger Analytics

UnitedHealth Group

Vedanta

What were the highlights of the recruitment process?

Three hundred and twenty-four students participated in Xuberance ’21 , the placement process.

, the placement process. Ninety-seven companies extended offers in Xuberance ’21; fifty-three of them were new recruiters

companies extended offers in Xuberance ’21; fifty-three of them were new recruiters Fifty-eight students have received Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) from their summer internship organizations

students have received Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) from their summer internship organizations Four students have got placement offers from National/International corporate case study competitions.

students have got placement offers from National/International corporate case study competitions. The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 24 Lakhs per annum

The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 15.15 Lakhs per annum

The median annual wage stood at ₹ 14.50 Lakhs per annum

School of Human Resource Management

The School of Human Resource Management commenced in 2013 under the umbrella of the Xavier University Bhubaneswar. The University’s flagship HR specialization program has merited accolades from across the globe. Xavier institutes have been generating the best HR professionals since 1987.

Xavier University grounds its students with a vision and values of excellence and ethics.

The Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), USA, recognizes the Xavier curriculum as confirming global standards.

XIMB offers a functional specialization in HRM in the PGDM program. The school launched its flagship program, a two-year PGDM-HRM program, in 2011.

Xavier School of Human Resource empowers the students with the knowledge, skills, and long-term vision that lead to innovation, service to society, and growth. Xavier’s groom visionary, competent, committed, compassionate, and value-based business leaders.

The Xaviers’ curriculum is continually evolving, with stalwarts from academia and industry contributing to the structure. Topnotch faculty deliver the course content.

The phenomenal performance of students at National Level business competitions has earned laurels. The interns have made significant contributions in organizations vide live projects. Students have also merited appreciation for their performances in various sports and cultural events. The alumni continue to scale the corporate ladder and impact their knowledge, skills, and abilities.

The School of Human Resource Management has announced another successful year of placements for the MBA (HRM) batch of 2019-21. Graduates have bagged offers from some of the most prominent organizations in the country. XIMB has offered an array of impressive roles in Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partner, HR analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits, and more.

The institute hosted several prominent recruiters like Deloitte, Cognizant, L&T, Capgemini, IBM, Infosys, Accenture, EY GDS, Aarti Industries, Vedanta, GAIL, Tata Steel, Manipal Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, and Adani. Adobe, Saint Gobain, Licious, Royal Enfield, Samsung, Titan, and DTDC, to name a few, were some of our new recruiters who stood testament to the growing brand equity and reputation of this institute.

What were the highlights of the recruitment process?

One hundred and twenty-nine students participated in the Xuberance’21 placement process.

Fifty-two companies participated in Xuberance’21; twenty-six of them were new recruiters.

Thirteen students had received PPO/PPI opportunities during their summer internship.

The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 20,00,000 per annum.

The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 12,03,00 per annum.

The median annual compensation stood at ₹ 11,00,000 per annum.

School of Rural Management

The School of Rural Management of Xavier University (XSRM), Bhubaneswar, has emerged from the successful trajectory of the Rural Management program since the latter’s inception in 1995 within XIMB. The school concluded its placement season for the batch of 2019-2021.

Despite an adverse job market, one hundred and four students received their job placements.

Our recruitment portfolio has increased in hiring in the financial inclusion sector, constituting 44.32% of the total offers. The highest package was offered by

PricewaterhouseCoopers had made the highest salary offer of ₹ 11,62000 per annum.

Several new companies visited the campus.

XSRM ensures 100% placement of the batch every year, regardless of the market conditions. The placement process reflects the associated industry partners’ trust in the management education imparted at the school. They have achieved core competency in Rural Marketing, Financial Inclusion, Development Consulting, and BFSI.

The placement drive emanated many roles encompassing various sectors

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Development

Consultancy

Marketing

Healthcare

Financial Inclusion

Thirty-five companies had participated in the process. The present trend of placements highlighted a particular focus on financial inclusion. This placement season saw the entry of a new sector among the recruiters with Mordor Intelligence, a prominent company from the Consulting sector.

The marketing and financial inclusion sectors were the most prominent in terms of the pay package.

Some firms recruited in large numbers:

Amul

RBL Finserve

Satin Credit Care

Mordor Intelligence

ICICI Bank

IDFC First Bank

Samunnati Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank

PricewaterhouseCoopers

The development sector earned an average package of ₹ 5,35,000 per annum. The development sector witnessed new recruiters such as AISECT, MP-SRLM into the esteemed recruiter’s portfolio comprising Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society–Jeevika PRADAN, who recruited through campus placements. The average package for the BFSI sector stands at ₹ 7,12,000 per annum

What were the highlights of the recruitment process?

One hundred and eight students of the MBA(RM) program participated in the Xuberance’21 placement process.

placement process. Thirty-five companies participated; ten of them were new recruiters.

companies participated; ten of them were new recruiters. The highest domestic salary stood at ₹ 11,62000 per annum.

per annum. The average annual compensation stood at ₹ 6,80,00 per annum.

per annum. The Median annual compensation stood at ₹ 7,00,000 per annum.

