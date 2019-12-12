APPSC Screening Test Result 2019 Declared at psc.ap.gov.in, Steps How to Check

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had been established simultaneously with the formation of the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a state recruitment body that inducts candidates to different government posts. The APPSC carries out its functions by conducting examinations, interviews and other tests for the selection of the most capable candidates.

Earlier this year candidates were invited to apply for several vacancies by the APPSC. The Commission announced that these vacancies were for various Gazetted posts in the state government of Andhra Pradesh. The applications for this post started on 4th April 2019 and continued till 25th April 2019.

There are a total of 31 vacancies for which this recruitment drives in being conducted. These vacancies are for the following posts –

Assistant BC Welfare Officer: 04 vacancies

Assistant Social Welfare Officer: 03 vacancies

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer: 02 vacancies

Civil Assistant Surgeons: 09 vacancies

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers: 06 vacancies

Assistant Director: 02 vacancies

Assistant Chemist: 01 vacancy

Town Planning Assistant: 01 vacancy

Royalty Inspector: 02 vacancies

Technical Assistant: 01 vacancy

For the recruitment of these posts, candidates had to appear for a screening test. The screening test was conducted on 11th August 2019. APPSC has announced the results for the screening test along with the cut off marks for the test. In order to download the result for the screening test, candidates can follow the steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, which is https://psc.ap.gov.in/ Step-2 : Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website.

Go to the Latest News section on the homepage of the website. Step-3 : Click on the link which reads “Screening Test Results for Various Gazetted Posts Limited Recruitment / General Recruitment.”

Click on the link which reads “Screening Test Results for Various Gazetted Posts Limited Recruitment / General Recruitment.” Step-4 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to log in with their personal credentials.

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to log in with their personal credentials. Step-5 : Fill in the user ID and password and click on the Submit option.

Fill in the user ID and password and click on the Submit option. Step-6 : The results will be displayed on the screen.

The results will be displayed on the screen. Step-7 : Candidates can download the result and take a printout of the same for future references.

The APPSC also announced the cut off marks for the exam. The cut off marks have been set according to the categories to which candidates belong –

General Candidates : 54.08

BC-A : 54.08

Scheduled Castes : 54.08

HH(W)/OH(W) : 15.99

Scheduled Tribes : 15.99

One must know that these cut off marks are out of 150 marks. More details regarding the cut off and the results are available on the official website of APPSC.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – APPSC Screening Test Result 2019

Question: How many vacancies have the APPSC announced for Gazetted posts?

Answer: APPSC has announced 31 vacancies for nearly ten Gazetted posts.

Question: When was the screening test conducted by APPSC?

Answer: The screening test was conducted on 11th August 2019 by the APPSC.

Question: What is the cut off marks for general candidates?

Answer: The cutoff marks for general candidates in 54.08 marks out of 150 marks.

Question: From which website can one access the screening test results?

Answer: The screening test results have been uploaded on the official website of APPSC, which is https://psc.ap.gov.in/

APPSC Screening Test Result 2019 Declared at psc.ap.gov.in, Steps How to Check was last modified:

Read More