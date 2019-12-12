AP DSC TRT and TET Provisional Selection List 2019 Released Today on apdsc.apcfss.in, Check Details here

AP DSC TRT and TET Provisional Selection List 2019

The provisional selection list (Phase 4) for the recruitment of TRT and TET cum TRT 2018 has been published by the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee, Department of School Education. Candidates appeared in this AP DSC 2019 exam can download the list from the official website of AP DSC.

The provisional list can be downloaded by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The result is being released in the form of the merit list. The list will contain only the name and the roll number of the candidates got selected for the recruitment. The committee may release the marks obtained by the individual candidates at the later stage.

The official web link to get important details on the AP DSC 2019 TRT & TET cum TRT exam and download the result is https://apdsc.apcfss.in/ .

Steps to download the AP DSC 2019 TRT & TET cum TRT Provisional Selection list:

Visit the official website of AP DSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “AP DSC 2019 TRT & TET cum TRT Provisional Selection list” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a PDF file having the merit list of the candidates.

Check the result with your name or roll number.

Download and take a print copy of the provisional list for future reference.

The direct link to download the provisional list is here, AP DSC 2019 TRT & TET cum TRT Provisional Selection list- Direct Link.

Candidates can follow the procedure mentioned above to download the provisional selection list. Keep visiting the official website of AP DSC for more updates and timely information.

