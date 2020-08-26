UPSC Calendar 2020 Released: Civil Services Exam to be conducted in June 

Due to the spread of the coronavirus in different sections of the country, the education ministry witnessed several challenges since the admission season was at the peak. Due to restriction on social gatherings, universities and institutions were advised to shut their doors for students.

The unfortunate event also led to cancellation or postponement of different entrance examination and admission procedures. The admission schedule of several universities and institutions was also disturbed immensely.

However, after months of nation-wide lockdown, the country has now been trying to get back to its feet. Major educational authorities have released their updates academic calendars for examination and academic sessions.

On a similar note, in a recent update, UPSC has also announced its schedule for examination and recruitments tests for the coming up 2020-21 session.

UPSC Updated Calendar 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently announced the schedule for the entrance examination and recruitments for the year 2020-21.

The released calendars consist of essential dates and schedule for several important academic events like the CDS exam 2021, Combined Geoscientist 2021, CISF AC 2021, etc. among others. The calendar also consists of dates for examination like NDA, UPSC NA and several others.

Apart from the above-mentioned examination, UPSC has also announced the date for the 2021 civil services exam. As per the released calendar, the civil services exam is scheduled on 27th June 2021.

The exam notifications related to application, registration, the release of admit card, etc. is likely to be announced in February 2021.

Moreover, as per the released calendar, the UPSC IES, ISS exam in 2021 is also planned to be conducted on 16th July next year. The combined geo-scientist main test is planned to be conducted on 17th July 2021.

Other important dates regarding the entrance test conducted by the UPSC are listed below.

S No Events (2021) Schedule for Notification Last date for application receipt Schedule date for examination Day Exam Duration Combined Geo-Scientist Examination (Preliminary round) 7 th October 2020 27 th October 2020 21 st February 2021 Sunday 1 Day CDS Examination (I) 28 th October 2020 17 th November 2020 7 th February 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 21 st February 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 7 th March 2021 Sunday 1 Day CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2 nd December 2020 22 nd December 2020 14 th March 2021 Sunday 1 Day NDA and NA Examination (I) 30 th December 2020 19 th January 2021 18 th April 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT for the post of EO/AO in the EPFO 9 th May 2021 Sunday 1 Day UPSC Civil Services Examination (Preliminary round) 10 th February 2021 2 nd March 2021 27 th June 2021 Sunday 1 Day Indian Forest Service Examination (Preliminary round) through CS(P) Examination 10 th February 2021 2 nd March 2021 27 th June 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 4 th July 2021 Sunday 1 Day IES/ISS Examination 7 th April 2021 27 th April 2021 16 th July 2021 Friday 3 Day Combined Geo-Scientist Examination (Mains) 17 th July 2021 Saturday 2 Day Engineering Services Examination (Preliminary round) 7 th April 2021 27 th April 2021 18 th July 2021 Sunday 1 Day Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 15 th April 2021 5 th May 2021 8 th August 2021 Sunday 1 Day Combined Medical Services Examination 5 th May 2021 25 th May 2021 29 th August 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 29 th August 2021 Sunday 1 Day NDA and NA Examination (II) 9 th June 2021 19 th June 2021 5 th September 2021 Sunday 1 Day Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination 12 th September 2021 Sunday 1 Day UPSC Civil Services Examination (Mains) 17 th September 2021 Friday 5 Day Engineering Services Examination (Mains) 10 th October 2021 Sunday 1 Day CDS Examination (II) 4 th August 2021 24 th August 2021 14 th November 2021 Sunday 1 Day Indian Forest Service Examination (Mains) 21 st November 2021 Sunday 10 Day SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE 15 th September 2021 5 th October 2021 11 th December 2021 Saturday 2 Day

The candidates willing to apply for any of the exams conducted by UPSC are advised to mark their calendars with the above-mentioned dates.

The exam notification date as well as the guidelines for filling the application form, release of admit card, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. will also be surfaced soon.

The present situation in the country due to the devastating effects of the pandemic has made the educational institutions mend the academic calendars as per the prevalent situation.

As a result, updates on several exams have not yet announced by the authorities. The aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC regularly for more updates and exam news.

