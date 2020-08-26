UPSC Calendar 2020 Released: Civil Services Exam to be conducted in June
Due to the spread of the coronavirus in different sections of the country, the education ministry witnessed several challenges since the admission season was at the peak. Due to restriction on social gatherings, universities and institutions were advised to shut their doors for students.
The unfortunate event also led to cancellation or postponement of different entrance examination and admission procedures. The admission schedule of several universities and institutions was also disturbed immensely.
However, after months of nation-wide lockdown, the country has now been trying to get back to its feet. Major educational authorities have released their updates academic calendars for examination and academic sessions.
On a similar note, in a recent update, UPSC has also announced its schedule for examination and recruitments tests for the coming up 2020-21 session.
UPSC Updated Calendar 2021
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently announced the schedule for the entrance examination and recruitments for the year 2020-21.
The released calendars consist of essential dates and schedule for several important academic events like the CDS exam 2021, Combined Geoscientist 2021, CISF AC 2021, etc. among others. The calendar also consists of dates for examination like NDA, UPSC NA and several others.
Apart from the above-mentioned examination, UPSC has also announced the date for the 2021 civil services exam. As per the released calendar, the civil services exam is scheduled on 27th June 2021.
The exam notifications related to application, registration, the release of admit card, etc. is likely to be announced in February 2021.
Moreover, as per the released calendar, the UPSC IES, ISS exam in 2021 is also planned to be conducted on 16th July next year. The combined geo-scientist main test is planned to be conducted on 17th July 2021.
Other important dates regarding the entrance test conducted by the UPSC are listed below.
|S No
|Events (2021)
|Schedule for Notification
|Last date for application receipt
|Schedule date for examination
|Day
|Exam Duration
|
|Combined Geo-Scientist Examination (Preliminary round)
|7th October 2020
|27th October 2020
|21st February 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|CDS Examination (I)
|28th October 2020
|17th November 2020
|7th February 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
|21st February 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
|7th March 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE
|2nd December 2020
|22nd December 2020
|14th March 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|NDA and NA Examination (I)
|30th December 2020
|19th January 2021
|18th April 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT for the post of EO/AO in the EPFO
|9th May 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|UPSC Civil Services Examination (Preliminary round)
|10th February 2021
|2nd March 2021
|27th June 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Indian Forest Service Examination (Preliminary round) through CS(P) Examination
|10th February 2021
|2nd March 2021
|27th June 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
|4th July 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|IES/ISS Examination
|7th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|16th July 2021
|Friday
|3 Day
|
|Combined Geo-Scientist Examination (Mains)
|17th July 2021
|Saturday
|2 Day
|
|Engineering Services Examination (Preliminary round)
|7th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|18th July 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination
|15th April 2021
|5th May 2021
|8th August 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Combined Medical Services Examination
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|29th August 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
|29th August 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|NDA and NA Examination (II)
|9th June 2021
|19th June 2021
|5th September 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination
|12th September 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|UPSC Civil Services Examination (Mains)
|17th September 2021
|Friday
|5 Day
|
|Engineering Services Examination (Mains)
|10th October 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|CDS Examination (II)
|4th August 2021
|24th August 2021
|14th November 2021
|Sunday
|1 Day
|
|Indian Forest Service Examination (Mains)
|21st November 2021
|Sunday
|10 Day
|
|SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|15th September 2021
|5th October 2021
|11th December 2021
|Saturday
|2 Day
The candidates willing to apply for any of the exams conducted by UPSC are advised to mark their calendars with the above-mentioned dates.
The exam notification date as well as the guidelines for filling the application form, release of admit card, selection process, eligibility criteria, etc. will also be surfaced soon.
The present situation in the country due to the devastating effects of the pandemic has made the educational institutions mend the academic calendars as per the prevalent situation.
As a result, updates on several exams have not yet announced by the authorities. The aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC regularly for more updates and exam news.
