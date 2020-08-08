The Criteria For Taking Admission To BBA Or BCA At JIMS Vasant Kunj
JIMS (Jagannath International Management School), Vasant Kunj is busy offering aspirants admissions to the three-year programs for BBA (Bachelor of Business Administrations) and BCA (Bachelors of Computer Applications) for 2020-21.
Aspirants will fill the application form for these programs from the internet and they can register themselves for the chosen course only after they have passed the eligibility criteria.
The programs that are offered and the fees
|Name of the program
|Fees
|Bachelor of Business Administrations/B.Voc
|INR 3,75,000
|Bachelor of Computer Applications/B.Voc
|INR 3,75,000
For being eligible to take admission to the program of BBA and BCA that JIMS offers, candidates will be needed to meet the eligibility criteria that are mentioned below:
- Students must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board. Additionally, they should have secured a minimum of 50 percent marks.
- Based on the process of admission or selection, candidates will be needed to go through an interview when they have passed the Entrance test of JIMS.
Application form of the program of BBA and BCA
Aspirants who aspire to pursue either BCA or BBA from JIMS Vasant Kunj will be needed to fill in the form in offline or online mode.
The Contact details:
JIMS
Plot Number 3, Phase – II
Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj
Delhi – 110070