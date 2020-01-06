UPSC NDA 1 2020 Application Process to begin on 8th Jan on upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA 1 2020 Application Process

UPSC NDA NA 2020 notification to be released soon by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates interested and are eligible can apply for the exam once released on the official website of UPSC.

The UPSC NDA NA 2020 exam will be held through the online mode. The UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam Notification is scheduled to be released on 8 January 2020 and the candidates must apply for the posts till 28 January 2020.

The UPSC NDA NA 2020 Exam to be held on 19 April 2020. The exam will be occurred across the country in various exam centres. Candidates must heck the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details through this article.

The official web page to get more details on the UPSC NDA 1 2020 exam is www.upsc.gov.in .

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process starts on 8th January 2020 The application process ends on 28th January 2020 Date of the Exam 19th April 2020

Vacancy Details:

The exact vacancy details soon to be released on the official website.

Educational Qualification:

National Defence Academy (NDA) – Candidates must carry a 12th Class passed in the 10+2 pattern of the School Education or equivalent examination from any recognized board.

Naval Academy for 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme – Candidate must be having 12th Class passed in the 10+2 pattern of the School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from any recognized Board.

Steps to apply for UPSC NDA NA 2020:

Candidates must apply through the website/ online mode on the official website.

The last date to apply for the exam is 28th January 2020.

Apply online once the online application link is activated at the official website.

Candidates appearing in this exam will get selected for UPSC NDA NA 2020 on the basis of their individual performance in Written Test, Interview and Personality Test. The written test will have two stages, Stage 1 and Stage 2. Candidates qualifying in the stage 1 will be called for the stage 2.

