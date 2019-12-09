State Health Society Bihar Consultant 2019 Exam Admit Card Out on admitcards.online-ap1.com, Check for More Details here

State Health Society Bihar Consultant 2019 Exam Admit Card

The 2019 admit card for the posts of District Consultant, District Programme Co-coordinator and other posts has been released by the State Health Society Bihar. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website.

This Consultant recruitment exam is being held by the State Health Society Bihar for the recruitment of 38 posts of District Programme Co-coordinator, 38 posts of District Consultant, 19 Posts of District Consultant, 24 posts of Finance cum logistics Consultant, 92 posts of Feeding Demonstrator and 54 of CBSE.

Candidates would be needing their log in credentials like application number and date of birth to login into the account. The Consultant admit card can be downloaded from the direct link mentioned below in this article.

The official website to acquire more details on the exam and download the admit card is https://admitcards.online-ap1.com/ .

Steps to download State Health Society Bihar Consultant Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official web page of Bihar State Health Society.

Go to the link Admit Card Download- (Against advertisement no. 5/2019 NHM (SHSB) given on the Home Page.

You will get to see a new window.

Enter the credentials like Application Number and Date of birth to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card is here, State Health Society Bihar Consultant Admit Card 2019.

Candidates must keep browsing the official website of Bihar State Health Society for more updates and latest information on the examination.

