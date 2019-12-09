CTET 2019 Exam Analysis (December 2019) for Paper 1 and 2, Check here for more detail

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a very important examination for candidates willing to take up teaching jobs in the government sector. CTET acts as a national standard and benchmark for teaching in India and ensures that teachers who can provide quality education are inducted into Indian schools.

If a candidate is hired in government schools of India, they are expected to pass CTET within two years. Each year CTET is conducted twice, in December and July.

This year, the December CTET was conducted recently. It took place on 8th September 2019. As always, Paper-1 was conducted for teachers of classes 1 to 5 while Paper-2 was conducted for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

Teachers can opt to appear for both the papers if they want. The time slots of the exam were 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for Paper-1 and Paper-2 respectively.

The CTET comprised of 12 sets of question papers for different centres of examination. However, the questions appearing in all the sets were very similar.

On the day of examination itself, candidates were asked for their feedback about the papers. While mostly the difficulty level was opined as east to moderate, several candidates also branded the paper to be tough.

One can check out the paper analysis according to the number of good attempted in each section and the difficulty level.

Paper 1

Child development and pedagogy: 23-28 good attempts

Hindi Language – I: 22-25 good attempts

English Language – I: 20-24 good attempts

Mathematics: 20-24 good attempts

Environmental Studies: 20-25 good attempts

Overall the paper comprised of 110-120 good attempts and had an easy to moderate difficulty level.

Paper-II

Child development and pedagogy: 23-28 good attempts

Language – I: 20-24 good attempts

Language – II: 20-24 good attempts

Mathematics and Science (for teachers teaching Maths and Science) : 40-45 good attempts

Social Studies/Social Science (for teachers teaching Social Studies or Social Science): 40-45 good attempts

Overall this paper comprised of 105-115 good attempts and was also of easy to moderate in terms of difficulty level.

Candidates who have appeared for CTET December can now await for the results to be out. The exam analysis is not only helpful for the candidates who had appeared for this exam, but also for those who will appear for this exam in the upcoming years.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – CTET 2019 Exam Analysis

Question: When was CTET 2019 December conducted?

Answer: CTET 2019 (December) was conducted on the 8th of December 2019.

Question: When will the result for CTET 2019 (December) result be declared?

Answer: The CTET results are generally declared in the same month as that of examination. Thus, the result can be expected in the end of December 2019 or January 2020. No official information is available yet.

Question: How many people appeared for CTET in December?

Answer: More than 30 lakh people appeared for CTET in December 2019.

Question: Where can one teach if they qualify in CTET?

Answer: Candidates can teach in Central government schools like Kendriya Vidyalayas or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samitis etc.

