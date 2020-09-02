Registration Window Re-opened for GAT-B from 3rd September 2020
In a recent update, the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has re-opened the registration/enrollment portal for Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2020 on the standard page of their official website.
The window for registration has been opened from 20th August 2020 through online mode for candidates looking forward to applying for the test. The last date for registration has been scheduled as 30th August 2020.
Moreover, the correction portal of the application form of (GAT – B) 2020, will be accessible from 3rd September to 4th September 2020. The conducting body of GAT-B will re-release the admit card for the GAT-B Exam on 22nd September 2020 on the official site of RCB, Faridabad.
As per the released guidelines, the GAT – B Test will be conducted on 3rd October 2020. In the perspective of COVID- 19 era, the centre earlier postponed the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) Application Form 2020.
The conducting body of GAT-B 2020 released the admit card for the test on 25th June on the official website. However, due to the postponement of the test, the exam schedule has witnessed several changes since then.
Application form of Graduate Aptitude Test
The test conducting authority for the same has re-released the GAT – B registration form on 20th August 2020, on the official website of RCB. The university had earlier released the registration form of GAT – B, 2020 on 1st June 2020.
Due to the widespread of COVID – 19, the conducting body of GAT – B again released the registration form for the aspirants seeking admission in Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad.
This is another golden opportunity for the students planning their career in the sphere of biotechnology.
Before applying for the GAT – B exam, aspirants are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other essential guidelines before filling the registration form. Aspirants can check the stepwise procedure for filling GAT – B 2020 Registration form here.
Before filling the Registration form of GAT – B, aspirants must have the following details with them. However, other requirements, as mentioned in the official guidelines, must also be taken care of.
- A valid email Id
- Personal Details
- Mobile Number
- Scanned photocopy of two passport size photographs (coloured)
- Scanned photo copy of your signature (coloured)
- All required documents/degrees/mark sheets of recently qualified examinations
- Applicable certificates to upload
Aspirants seeking admission in RCB, Faridabad, can apply for GAT – B, 2020 in online mode.
Aspirants need to get themselves registered on the official site of Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad by providing their legitimate email id and mobile numbers along with other details. Aspirants also need to upload their coloured photograph and signature as per the mentioned size. Here are the steps to fill up the application form of GAT – B Test.
|STAGES
|Process
|Description
|1
|Registration: –
Candidates need to Register themselves on the official site of RCB, Faridabad
|
|2
|Fill the Registration Form: – Aspirants need to fill all the required details on the registration form
|
And enter the password they received on the Email id
|3
|Upload required documents: – Candidates need to upload the appropriate documents for the verification.
|
|4
|Mode of Fee Payment for the
GAT – B application form.
|
The adjustment portal for GAT – B, 2020 will be made accessible from 3rd September to 5th September 2020.
The Regional Centre for Biotechnology will commence the GAT – B test on 3rd October 2020. After the assessment is conducted, the appropriate answer key will be released in the online mode by the officials of the conducting body.
The aspirants who will be shortlisted in the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT -B) 2020 will be offered affirmation in various DBT supported Post Graduation (PG) Programs in the field of Biotechnology and allied areas of the participating institutes.
