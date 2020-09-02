Registration Window Re-opened for GAT-B  from 3rd September 2020

In a recent update, the Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has re-opened the registration/enrollment portal for Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) 2020 on the standard page of their official website.

The window for registration has been opened from 20th August 2020 through online mode for candidates looking forward to applying for the test. The last date for registration has been scheduled as 30th August 2020.

Moreover, the correction portal of the application form of (GAT – B) 2020, will be accessible from 3rd September to 4th September 2020. The conducting body of GAT-B will re-release the admit card for the GAT-B Exam on 22nd September 2020 on the official site of RCB, Faridabad.

As per the released guidelines, the GAT – B Test will be conducted on 3rd October 2020. In the perspective of COVID- 19 era, the centre earlier postponed the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) Application Form 2020.

The conducting body of GAT-B 2020 released the admit card for the test on 25th June on the official website. However, due to the postponement of the test, the exam schedule has witnessed several changes since then.

Application form of Graduate Aptitude Test

The test conducting authority for the same has re-released the GAT – B registration form on 20th August 2020, on the official website of RCB. The university had earlier released the registration form of GAT – B, 2020 on 1st June 2020.

Due to the widespread of COVID – 19, the conducting body of GAT – B again released the registration form for the aspirants seeking admission in Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad.

This is another golden opportunity for the students planning their career in the sphere of biotechnology.

Before applying for the GAT – B exam, aspirants are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other essential guidelines before filling the registration form. Aspirants can check the stepwise procedure for filling GAT – B 2020 Registration form here.

Before filling the Registration form of GAT – B, aspirants must have the following details with them. However, other requirements, as mentioned in the official guidelines, must also be taken care of.

A valid email Id

Personal Details

Mobile Number

Scanned photocopy of two passport size photographs (coloured)

Scanned photo copy of your signature (coloured)

All required documents/degrees/mark sheets of recently qualified examinations

Applicable certificates to upload

Aspirants seeking admission in RCB, Faridabad, can apply for GAT – B, 2020 in online mode.

Aspirants need to get themselves registered on the official site of Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad by providing their legitimate email id and mobile numbers along with other details. Aspirants also need to upload their coloured photograph and signature as per the mentioned size. Here are the steps to fill up the application form of GAT – B Test.

STAGES Process Description 1 Registration: – Candidates need to Register themselves on the official site of RCB, Faridabad Aspirants need to visit the official website rcb.res.in and click on “New Registration” button.

Aspirants need to use their name, email id, date of birth and mobile number for registration.

This would create the aspirant’s credential to be used in future to login to their account. 2 Fill the Registration Form: – Aspirants need to fill all the required details on the registration form Aspirants need to click on the “Already Registered” option using the User Id And enter the password they received on the Email id Go through all the instructions carefully and click on the affirmation option

At the following step, the candidate is required to fill up the personal details like name, gender, category, conjugal status, address and so forth.

Aspirants are required to fill up the qualification details including the date of passing the exams, marks secured and university name. 3 Upload required documents: – Candidates need to upload the appropriate documents for the verification. Aspirants need to upload the following required documents in the recommended format and size. Candidate needs to upload the recent passport size photograph Recently scanned signature Date of Birth Proof as per the guidelines Qualifying Marksheet Certificate Caste Certificate / Category / EWS Certificate 4 Mode of Fee Payment for the GAT – B application form. The candidate filling the Gat – B 2020 Registration form, additionally have to pay the registration fee. For General / OBC category students, the registration fee for the first subject is Rs.1000. For SC / ST, the application fee of Rs. 500. Aspirants can pay the application form fee for GAT – B admission, 2020 using debit card / Credit Card / Internet Banking / T wallet.

The adjustment portal for GAT – B, 2020 will be made accessible from 3rd September to 5th September 2020.

The Regional Centre for Biotechnology will commence the GAT – B test on 3rd October 2020. After the assessment is conducted, the appropriate answer key will be released in the online mode by the officials of the conducting body.

The aspirants who will be shortlisted in the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT -B) 2020 will be offered affirmation in various DBT supported Post Graduation (PG) Programs in the field of Biotechnology and allied areas of the participating institutes.

