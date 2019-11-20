HomeEngineering Articles
    • CTET 2019 Revised Exam Schedule and Admit Card Released on ctet.nic.in; Get Direct links here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    CTET 2019: Candidates must download the Revised Exam Schedule and Admit Card from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

    CTET 2019 Revised Exam Schedule and Admit Card

    The admit card for CTET 2019 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates appearing in CTET 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of CTET.

    The CTET 2019 exam schedule has also been released by the CBSE board on the official website. Candidates can check the exam schedule and download the admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card is a mandatory document to appear for the examination. It contains details of the candidates such as Name, Roll Number, Exam Date & Time, Exam centre and important instructions.

    Revised CTET Exam Schedule December 2019:

    Name of the Event Paper I Paper-II
    Exam Date 8 December 8 December
    Entry to Exam Centre 8:00 AM 12:30 PM
    Distribution of CTET Booklet 9:15 AM 1:45 PM
    Seal to be broken of CTET Booklet 9:25 AM 1:55 PM
    Closing of centre gates 9:30 AM 2:00 PM
    Start of CTET Exam 9:30 AM 2:00 PM
    CTET Exam Concludes 12:00 Noon 4:30 PM

    The official website to get more details on the CTET 2019 examination is www.ctet.nic.in . Candidates must go through the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card.

    Steps to download CTET December Admit Card 2019:

    • Visit the official website of CTET as mentioned.
    • Click on the “CTET Admit Card” link on homepage.
    • Enter Application/Roll Number & Date of Birth/Password as credentials required to login.
    • Save & Download the CTET 2019 Admit Card.
    • Print the admit card to furnish it at the exam centre.

    The direct link to download the admit card is here, Download CTET Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link.

    Candidates finding any discrepancies in their admit card or difficulty in downloading the admit card, they must contact the board through the following contact details:

    Also read, CTET 2019 December Admit Card.

