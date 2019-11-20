MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 and Exam Schedule Published on msbte.org.in, Get direct links here

MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 and Exam Schedule

The MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE. Candidates appearing in MSBTE Winter 2019 exam can download the admit card from the official website.

The MSBTE Winter 2019 exam is scheduled to in November-December 2019. The exam will be held for a period of 18 working days. Candidates must get prepared in prior to perform well in this examination.

The exam will be organized only during weekdays and not on weekends. Candidates must follow the below mentioned steps in order to download the admit card for the MSBTE Winter 2019 examination.

The official website to get more details on MSBTE Winter 2019 exam and download the admit card to appear for the examination is www.msbte.org.in .

Steps to download MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of MSBTE mentioned above.

Click on the “MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 link” present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter your credentials like the enrolment number and seat number.

Click on submit button.

Your admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Keep a print copy of the admit card for further use.

The direct link to download the MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 is here, MSBTE Winter Admit Card 2019 link” .

The direct link to check the time table of the examination is also here, timetable for Winter 2019 examination . Candidates can access it by entering the details given on the page.

A total of 3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination in the winter session. For further updates stay tuned to the official website of MSBTE.

