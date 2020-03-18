Women Empowerment and Life at NITIE Mumbai

NITIE is a brand for operations and supply chain management, so to be associated with it, is a matter of pride irrespective of one’s gender. As NITIE admits only engineer graduates, we can see the same sex ratio of engineering colleges at NITIE as well. Having said that, opportunities for both female and male students are equal.

Life at NITIE follows different pace and direction with each module. As the first module kickstarts, schedule is quite hectic. Juggling between academic rigor, preparation for summer internship placement, new friends, new city etc. can be challenging but here the beauty of the campus comes to your rescue. NITIE, though situated in the commercial capital of the country, the campus is truly God’ abode. The greenery of the campus mesmerises everyone. At the end of a hectic day, a stroll around the pond in the campus makes everything worth it. Slowly this busy life becomes the new normal, campus becomes the new favourite place and Gilbreth Hall (Girls’ hostel at NITIE) becomes the new home.

The preceding modules take different directions. NITIE’s business fest ‘Avartan’, which is held in the second module, includes conclaves and panel discussions by renowned faces of the corporate world. NITIE’s cultural fest ‘Arohan’ and sports fest ‘Josh’ are also organised in the second module which provide stage to the budding managers to nurture their talents along with academics. Around the third module, many companies open their case study challenges and the campus is caught up in the fever of case studies. Around the end of the academic year, the vibe of the campus changes, as seniors enjoy their remaining days on campus while the juniors are hooked up to their internship preparations.

NITIE has a rich culture of eclectic committees and forums. Women Development Cell, is one such forum particularly crafted out to bring the best out of NITIE girls. Self-defence workshops, talks by dynamic female speakers, discussion on issues related to women etc. are some of the activities carried out by the Women Development Cell. All the committees and forums provide great opportunities to all the girls to work alongside their male counterparts and make them ready for the corporate world.

NITIE has a great legacy of producing many female corporate leaders. They serve as role models for all the girls at NITIE, who dream to make it big. At NITIE we have many strong women at different echelons, whose hard work and perseverance inspire girls at NITIE. All I can say at the end is that the experience is full of learnings and opportunities, which one cherishes for one’s lifetime. A few setbacks may come in the way, but those are the lessons for a better tomorrow. NITIE is a step on a journey to excellence.

