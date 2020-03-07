XIME Bangalore International Summer and Winter Internship, Experience

The Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) is a leading management institution group in India. The pioneer campus of XIME is located in Bangalore, Karnataka. The distinctive MBA programme of this B-school is the flagship course of XIME.

The Summer Internship program worth 5 credits is also part of the MBA curriculum. It is conducted in the transitional gap between the first and second year of the 2-years full-time management programme.

The Summer Project term usually lasts for 8 weeks or 2 months. MBA students face challenging and real-life situations involving live projects.

Students gain both experience and valuable knowledge of the functions, roles that also facilitates in their choice of specialization in the second year. However, XIME Bangalore is yet to release the Internship report for the academic years 2019-2020.

Based on the latest Summer Internship data(2018), all students of the 24th Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) batch successfully finished their internship term by the end of June 2018 in top organizations like Dell, HDFC Bank, KPMG, Team Lease, VMWare, Centrum among many other companies.

XIME International Internships

Winter Internships

XIME Bangalore PGDM students get the chance of completing the winter internship term from France or China. A total of 40 students will be eligible to visit France and China respectively.

France- Students opting for their internship period in France will be part of the Audencia Program in Paris. Students will participate in multiple seminars on topics such as conducting business in European, International Business, European Union’s Economic Community, etc. The programme also involves a trip to Brussels, the capital of Belgium for a better understanding of ‘Europe as an Economic & Political Entity’.

China- Students opting for China will visit GDUFS in Guangzhou. Through classroom learning, students will get a perception of the Chinese business system and environment. The GDUFS will also help the PGDM students to get familiarized with the Chinese culture and General lifestyle practices. Field trips to multiple Industries in metropolitan cities like Shanghai, Beijing, etc are also part of the winter internship program. Visits to historical monuments are an added advantage of the program.

Summer Internship Placements

Few students of the XIME MBA are sent in foreign universities to complete their summer internship term. In 2019, 2 students finished their term in the NUCB located in Nagoya, Japan

While students of 2017 and 2018 batches also completed their summer internships from Japan. 3 students of the 2016 PGDM batch completed their term in different departments of the University of Redlands in the USA.

Summer Internship Experience

Note- Student experiences based on the statements available on the official website of XIME.

P Shravani, a student who completed her project of “Attracting, Hiring & Retaining Diverse Talent” at in 2018 remarks the task to be both interesting and sensitive. This project enabled her to understand and work closely in the Human Resource Management domain. She also received the Pre-Placement Offer after the completion of the internship.

