Xavier University, Bhubaneswar – Inspiring Futures

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar is a private University located in the state of Odisha. The University was established in accordance with The Xavier University, Odisha Act, 2013. The University has constituent Schools of higher learning, such as Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar (XIMB), a 33-year old autonomous B-School of the Xavier University and is the flagship school of the University; School of Human Resource Management (XAHR); School of Rural Management (XSRM); School of Sustainability (XSOS); School of Human Settlements (XAHS); School of Commerce (XSOC); School of Communications (XCOMM); School of Computer Science and Engineering (XCSE); School of Economics (XSE); Xavier Law School (XLS); and School of Government and Public Affairs (SGPA). Xavier University, Bhubaneswar has partnered with Emlyon Business School, France to create XAVIER-EMLYON Business School (XEBS).

Xavier University’s philosophy is ‘Inspiring Futures’ by

exploring new paths

responding to the needs of society

enabling the building of sustainable communities

building sustainable communities that inspire the future of the State and the Country

serving as an active agent of change

Vision: Enabling people to live extraordinary lives and be the light for the world.

Mission: Education in the spirit of ‘magis’

Postgraduate programs:

The University offers a number of post graduate courses:

Program Eligibility Admission tests Selection process MBA-BM (XIMB) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Final year degree students, who expecting to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15 XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience EMBA-BM (One-year-full-time-program) (XIMB) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Minimum three years’ experience in executive capacity in an organization in the public, private or non-governmental sector OR Self-employed with minimum 5 years of experience after obtaining qualifying degree Minimum age – twenty-three years

No-objection or sponsorship from the employer to pursue the course at XIMB XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience MBA-HRM (XAHR) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Final year degree students expecting to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15 XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT

NMAT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience MBA-RM (XSRM) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Final year degree students expecting to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15

Candidates with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd position in their Bachelor’s degree at their College / Institute / University can apply under Rank Holder Category XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT

NMAT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience MBA-SM (XSOS) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Final year degree students, expecting to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15

Candidates with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd position in their Bachelor’s degree at their College / Institute / University can apply under Rank Holder Category XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT

NMAT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience MBA-UMG (XAHS) Bachelor’s degree with 55% score

Final year degree students, who expect to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15

Candidates with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd position in their Bachelor’s degree at their College / Institute / University can apply under Rank Holder Category XAT

CAT

GATE

GMAT

X-GMT

NMAT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience MBF (XSOC) 55% marks in aggregate, from a recognized University in:

B.Com (Accounting/Finance)

B.Sc. (Mathematics/Statistics)

B.A./B.Sc. (Economics)

B.Tech, or CA/CS/CMA from a recognized University.

Final year degree students, who expect to complete their final examinations and other requirements for obtaining the degree by June 15 XAT

CAT

GMAT

X-GMT

NMAT Group discussion

Writing Ability Test

Personal Interview

Past academic record

Relevant work experience

Program focus

The University focuses on “Continuous learning, Lifelong learning and Experiential learning”. The University empowers students with knowledge, skills, and long-term vision to innovate and serve the society. The curriculum grooms the students to evolve as leaders who are competent, committed, compassionate, and visionaries through resilient business practices.

The vibrant campus life is enriched with co-curricular activities, extra-curricular activities, such as sports, cultural, and community activities, besides curricular activities with highest level of academic rigor.

Accreditation and Associations

The University is accredited with:

University Grants Commission

National Board of Accreditation (MBA-BM)

South Asian Quality Assurance System (MBA-BM, MBA-RM, MBA-HRM)

The University is associated with:

Jesuit Higher Education Association of South Asia JHEASA

The Global Jesuit Higher Education Network

International Association of Jesuit Business School IAJBS

Rankings and Recognition

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Xavier University, Bhubaneswar is ranked 31 among Top Management Institutes in India: NIRF Rankings 2020.

Xavier University, Bhubaneswar is also ranked 10th among Top Private Universities in India: NIRF Rankings 2020.

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Xavier University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 6th among the top 100 private B-Schools of the Country and 1st in the State of Odisha in the Education World India Private B-Schools Ranking 2020-21.

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB), Xavier University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 11th among the Top 100 B-School Category, 24th among Overall Ranking and 5th in the Zone (East) by MDRA Business Today B-School Ranking 2020.

Xavier University Bhubaneswar is ranked 10th by Outlook ICARE University Ranking 2020.

XIMB, Xavier University Bhubaneswar has been ranked 8th among top Private MBA Institution, 3rd among Private University Constituent Colleges and 2nd among top Private B-Schools – East Zone in the Best B-School Outlook ICARE Ranking 2020.

Xavier University Alumni:

Xavier University alumni are leaders in their respective professions with proven tack record and mettle.

Some of the Alumni:

Pritish Gupta – Founder, CEO, Reachout Consulting, Bhubaneswar

Charudutta Panigrahi – President, Forum For Integrated Development & Research (FIDR), Gurgaon & Director, LD Foundation, Gurgaon.

Satish Dash – CSO and VP, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Bangalore

G. V. Kumar – MD & CEO, Megasoft, Hyderabad.

Biju Dominic – Co-founder & CEO, Final Mile Consulting, Mumbai

Pinaki Rath – Founder & Managing Director, Gold Matrix Resources, Singapore.

Vijay Menon – Principal Consultant, VM Consulting, Bangalore, Founder, Director, Mobile NXT Teleservices P Ltd.

Rajendra Kr Mishra – Founder & CEO, Indea Capital, Singapore.

PNSV Narasimham – Global Head HR, Cyient Technologies

K. Srinivasan – Executive Vice President-Growth, Polaris, Chennai.

Ananth Ramachandran – Head of Banks, Financial Institutions, Asia at Westpac Banking Corporation, Singapore.

Sumit Sarkar – CEO, United Healthcare India (Pvt.) Ltd., Mumbai.

Subrat Kumar Das – VP, Finance, Aditya Birla Group

Sameer Sathpathy – CEO, Personal Care, ITC.

Saugata Basu – Joint President, Chief Technology and Digital Officer- Textile Sector, Aditya Birla Group

Ravi Kumar S – COO at Infosys

Dinesh Mohan – MD, Accenture

Suraj Goyal – Founder and CEO, Printbindaas.com

Pinaki Gupta – Founder, Pisarto

Umesh Agarwal – Director, Energy, Utilities and Mining, Price Waterhouse Coopers

Anuj Malhotra – Senior Vice-President, Citi

Vinay Chak – Founder & Managing Partner, 4 Minute Mile, Mumbai.

Debasmit Mohanty – CEO & Co-founder, StratLytics Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar.

Deepak Agarwal – Associate Director, Learning & Development, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Subrat Beura – Director, Biz Ops/Planning, ITO-DO WW, Hewlett Packard, Bangalore.

Praveen Thomas – VP, Change Management, Nomura

Amit Singh – Executive Director, Avendus Capital, Bangalore.

Rahul Taneja – HR Head, Jet Airways

Satya Shankar Mohapatra – VP, Risk Analytics, Stress and capita, Barclays Investment Bank

J. Annapurna – VP, HR, Vodafone

Asheesh Bhat – VP, Payment Operations, HSBC

Debasreeta Pattnaik – Director and Head HR, Dr Reddy’s Lab

Joseph Hadrian Bosco – Advisor, GREX Alternative Investment Markets, Mumbai.

Gopal Krishna GSS – Country Head – ION OSM, Tata Consultancy Services, Mumbai.

Pratyush Kumar Panda – Vice President, CSR, ACC Ltd.

Anirban Gupta – Chief Executive Officer, Dhriiti Professional Services, New Delhi.

Inir Pinheiro – Founder CEO, Grassroutes, Mumbai.

Piyush Shrivastva- Vice President, Business Development Asia, Pernod Ricord

Srikumar Misra- Founder, Milk Mantra; won the McNulty Award, 2019 for his transformative social impact in Odisha

Yeshwanth Nag Mocherl- Co-founder of The ThickShake Factory; won the “QSR brand of the year- National” award at the biggest F&B expo in India, Annapurna

Saroja Yeramilli- Founder & CEO at Melorra; has bagged $12 million funding from Lightbox Ventures and BlackSoil Capital

Siva Balakrishna- General Manager- GoldSeal at GE Healthcare; has delivered a profound keynote speech at the World Remanufacturing Conference in Rochester New York on ‘Remanufacturing in Healthcare’

Gitanjali JB teamed with Sonam Wangchuk and started the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). Ms. Gitanjali also drives a “Peaceful Warriors” initiative which aims to make every girl in India a Karate black-belt

Nishant- Founder of Simply Interiors; awarded the dominant leader in Interior Design for “affordable” offering for residential interiors by Startup City

Saurav R. Mohanty, Co-Founder of CDS; felicitated by Sri S.R. Pradhan (IAS), the CEO of ORMAS at the CxO Conclave on Skills and HR-related points of the unorganized sector

Students studying at Xavier University are fortunate to receive top-notch education under expert faculty from the world of education. The “Xavier” name inspires the people in Management Education to look beyond the conventional idea of imparting knowledge while connecting business with society.

Admissions are Open for the year 2021-23.

