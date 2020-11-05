SPJIMR Mumbai PGDM registration for 2021-23 has started! know all the details here

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai has recently announced the important dates for registering to the Post Graduate Diploma in Management course offered by the institute.

The registrations for the PGDM program will begin from 28th September 2020, and the last date for applying to the course will be on 27th November 2020.

SPJIMR Mumbai is one of the most prestigious management schools in India, and its PGDM course is one of most preferred courses by students that is why the competition and demand for the course and the institute are pretty high.

To select candidates from such a large pool, the institute has set strict eligibility criteria on the basis of which students can apply and get selected.

Eligibility Criteria for SPJIMR 2020 – 2023

The first and foremost criterion is that any applicant who is applying for SPJIMR must sit for at least one of the entrance exams – CAT 2020 or GMAT (2018 to 2020). The overall scores must not be less than 85.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% in aggregate in any stream from a college or institute recognized by the Government of India.

Candidates who are awaiting their final year results or are currently enrolled in their final year of bachelor’s program are also eligible to sit for the exam, provided they have scored a minimum of 50% in their latest exam.

Percentage scored by candidates in class 10 th and 12 th board examination and equivalent will also be considered for shortlisting candidates.

Regarding work experience, there is no compulsion to provide work experience proofs. But any work experience relevant and done after graduation will be considered. Any training or internship as a part of the candidate’s study program will not be considered.

Students can apply for SPJIMR PGDM Course on its official website. Applicants have to fill in the details in the application form and pay the application fee of Rs. 1500. The mode of payment is online – through net banking or debit/ credit card payment.

SPJIMR Registration Process 2020

Visit the official website of SPJIMR at https://www.spjimr.org/ Go to ‘PGDM Course’ in Academic Programmes tab. Click on the option ‘Apply Now’. Fill in the necessary details for registration – your first name, last name, e-mail address, mobile number, password, state, city and captcha code. Click on ‘Register’ and verify your e-mail address and phone number. Once you have verified your e-mail address, you will receive a registration number and password. Proceed to fill in your application number by logging in using your registration ID and password. Fill in your name, gender, date of birth, age as on 31 st December 2020, category, nationality, contact details, and address. Upload the required documents- your photograph and signature. Choose your specialization in PGDM course. Fill in your academic details – 10 th , 12 th and graduation details. Provide details on your work experience and achievements, if any. Read the ‘Declaration’ and check the box to proceed to the payment. Make an online payment of Rs. 1500 and download the acknowledgement sheet.

There will be two phases of the interview. The first phase will be conducted on the basis of students’ profiles, and the second phase will be conducted once the entrance scores will be declared for CAT/ GMAT etc.

The final list of candidates will be published on the basis of marks obtained in the entrance and personal interview.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for latest update – SPJIMR 2-Year PGDM Admission 2020-22

Read More