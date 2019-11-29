XAT 2020 Registration: Apply before 30th November on xatonline.in, Check Details here

XAT 2020 Registration

The registration process for XLRI, Xavier School of Management will be closing on 30th November 2019. This deadline is without the late fee payment. Candidates who are eligible must register themselves before the deadline.

The registration process for XAT 2020 was started from 23rd August 2019. Candidates can register even after 30th November 2019 but they have to pay a late application fee of Rs. 2000 whereas before 30th November, the application fee is Rs. 1700.

Candidates can register themselves by following the below mentioned steps. The official website to register and get details on the XAT 2020 exam is http://www.xatonline.in/ .

Xavier’s Aptitude Test is a national level entrance examination held for intaking candidates to the management programs of various B-schools.

XAT 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date XAT 2020 Notification Released on August 23, 2019 XAT 2020 registration process started on August 23, 2019 XAT application process 2020 ended on November 30, 2019 Start date to register for XAT 2020 by paying late fees December 1, 2019 Last date for registration with late fee December 7, 2019 XAT 2020 Admit Card December 20, 2019 to January 3, 2020

Steps to do the Registration for XAT 2020:

Visit the official website of XAT as mentioned above.

Click on the “Register” tab on the home page.

Fill all the details required to create log in.

Login through the ID and password.

Fill the application form thoroughly.

Make the application fee payment.

Click on the submit button.

Download and print the submitted application form.

The exam for XAT 2020 will be for a duration of three hours and will be held on 5th January 2020. Keep visiting the official website for more updates.

