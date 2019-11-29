AIATSL Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 46 Posts on 15th December 2020, Check here for Eligibility and Selection Process
Indian largest Airlines i.e. Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has welcomed applications for the Customer Agent, Handyman/Handywomen and other posts. The qualified persons can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 December 2019.
Important Date:
|Particulars
|Date
|Walk-in-interview:
|15 December 2019
Vacancy Details
The vacancy Includes-
- Customer Agent, Trichy: 17 Posts
- Handyman/Handywomen, Trichy: 23 Posts
- Ramp Service Agent, Trichy: 02 Posts
- Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver, Trichy: 04 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Customer Agent, Trichy:
The candidate should be a Graduate from a distinguished university under 10+2+3 pattern with knowledge of basic computer operations. Preference will be given to candidates having Diploma in IATA-UFTA or IATA-FIATAA/IATA-DGR/IATA-CARGO/Candidates having the relevant experience in Airline.
- Handyman/Handywomen, Trichy:
The candidate shall be SSC/10th Standard Pass. Knowledge of English and Hindi Languages, ie., ability to understand and speak is desirable. Airport Experience will be preferred.
- Ramp Service Agent, Trichy:
The candidate shall have Three (03) years Diploma in Engineering recognized by the State Government/ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle Auto Electrical/Air conditioning/Diesel Mechanic/Bench fitter/Welder, after passing SSC/Relevant examination with Hindi/English/local language as one of the subjects. AND Applicant must carry an original valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License at the time of appearing for the Trade Test.
- Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver, Trichy:
The candidate shall be Min. Class 10th Pass Must carry original valid HMV driving license at the time of appearing for Trade Test.
Pay Scale:
- Customer Agent, Trichy:
The pay scale shall be Rs. 19,350 per month.
- Handyman/Handywomen, Trichy:
The pay scale shall be Rs. 14,610 per month.
- Ramp Service Agent, Trichy:
The pay scale shall be Rs. 19,350 per month.
- Utility Agent-cum-Ramp Driver, Trichy:
The pay scale shall be Rs. 16,530 per month.
How to Apply?
The qualified persons can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on 15 December 2019. Kindly write your Full Name, & Mobile No. at the reverse side of the Demand Draft.