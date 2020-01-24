I, Divyanshu Kulkarni would like to tell you about the world-class faculties at IFIM Business School, Bangalore.

Our college was the 6th Business School in India to be AACSB Accredited. Also, our college has other approvals and accreditations by SAQS, NBA and AICTE.

We have:

Total Full-time faculty = 45 and 14 Supporting faculty with the following profile

14 faculty with CXO work experience

11 IIT & BITS Graduates

9 IIM Graduates

4 Foreign University

4 IIT/BITS PhD

3 IIM Fellows

Our Marketing HOD Dr Asit Kumar Barma has 30 years of industry experience in the technology industry, having played senior leadership roles in CMC TCS), Tech Mahindra, Hinduja Tech, ValueLabs. He helped enterprises reap the benefit of digital technology to create digital commerce, superior customer experiences and stakeholder engagements and build compelling brands across various industry domains like Manufacturing and Automotive, Retail, E-commerce, FMCG, HLS, BFIS. During his career, Asit has architected the making of several successful corporate brands and received recognitions from many global industry analysts. He also has a Certificate in Global Business Leadership Program, Harvard & U21.

Our Prof. S K Palekar has had 22 years of experience at various CXO level jobs and has also been the Senior VP for Marketing, Knowledge Management and also the Marketing Director for Asia for their JV at Eureka Forbes. He also sits on the board of a few public listed companies and on a few board committees including being the Chair of some of them. He has served on industry bodies like Ad Club Bombay, Advertising Standards Council of India, National Readership Survey, Indian society of Advertisers and Bombay Chamber of Commerce.

Our Prof S Chandrasekhar from the area of Business Analytics has an experience of 34 years in R&D, Academic & Industry in the area of Quantitative Techniques & IT. He worked as Professor and Area Chair of Quantitative and Information systems group at IIM Lucknow for about Ten Years. He was also member Secretary to IIM Board for about three years.

He is:

Most remembered Faculty at IIM Lucknow by IIM L Alumni association during their silver jubilee celebrations

Among top Ten Analytics Professors in the country by Analytics India Magazine

Fellow of Institution Of Engineers, Institution of Electronics & Telecom Engineers, Senior Member Computer Society of India.

Also we have on the Internationalisation Advisory Board-

Dr. Simon Mercado – ESCP Europe Business School, London

ESCP Europe Business School, London Dr. Mathias Falkenstein – Global Consultant – Higher Education Management, Berlin

Dr. Ulrich Hommel – Business School Development – EFMD Global Network, Brussels

Dr. Eileen Peacock – SVP- AACSB International

Dr. A Parasuraman – W. McLamore Chair and Professor, Marketing – University of Miami, Miami

W. McLamore Chair and Professor, Marketing – University of Miami, Miami Mr. Benjamin Stevenin – Executive Officer – RimaOne, Paris

This shows the amount of practical knowledge and world insights that we get from all the best faculties from around the world.

