Silver Jubliee Celebrations at IFIM Business School

I, Divyanshu Kulkarni would like to share with you some insights about our Founder’s Day at IFIM Business School which was held on the 29th of February 2020. His excellency Hon’ble Justice Dalveer Bhandari (Judge, International Court of Justice) was the Chief Guest.

A Principals’ Roundtable was organized to deliberate on the challenges posed by the Industry 4.0 and the solutions offered by liberal approach to professional education.

Design Thinking and Innovation (DTI) is an iterative process in which we seek to understand and redefine problems to identify alternative strategies and solutions. This is a course we have in our PGDM programme. The final prototypes and the presentations were done that day after the winners were declared.

The Silver Jubilee celebrations started with a welcome address by our Director Dr. Atish Chattopadhyay which was followed by an inspiring speech by Mr. Sanjay Padode about IFIM institution’s journey from Industry 1.0 to the current Industry 4.0. Further there was an address by the Guest of Honour, Hon’ble Mrs. Justice B.V.Nagarathna (High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore)

V.B. Padode recognition awards were given in four categories-

Faculty

Distinguished Alumni

Staffs

Vendor

Also, various awards were given to students for the following categories-

Sports

Extra-curricular

There were cultural activities on stage like cultural dances, band performance followed by singing.

At the end there was Networking Dinner where all the guests, alumni and the faculties interacted and the students also enjoyed a lot.

To Know more about IFIM, Join [OFFICIAL] IFIM Business School PGDM Admission Related Queries 2020-22 | PaGaLGuY

Read More