Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020

Indian Bank is looking for eligible candidates to hire for the post of specialist officer. It is recommended that the candidates should check the official website of Indian Bank for the complete details regarding the recruitment process.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancies released by the Indian Bank:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Assistant Manager Credit 85 Manager Credit 15 Manager Security 15 Manger Forex 10 Manager legal 02 Manager dealer 05 Manager Risk Management 05 Senior Manager Risk Management 01

The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.indianbank.net.in/ .

Important Dates:

Candidates who wants to apply for the posts should note the following important dates released by the Indian Bank:

The online application process begins from 22nd January 2020

The deadline to submit the application form is 10th February 2020

The last date to take the print out of the form is 25th February 2020

Candidates can download the call letter for the examination from 20th February 2020

The online examination will be conducted on 08th March 2020

Candidates should note that application form will only be accepted if the application fees has been paid through any of the online method. The application fee for the general category applicants is Rs 600 and the application fees for the reserved category candidates is Rs 100.

Selection Process:

Candidates for the manager security will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of candidates and on the interview performance. Candidates for the rest of the post will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of candidates, online test followed by the personal interview round.

Candidates who will get selected will get eligible to receive the salary as per the following pay scale:

Scale I – Rs. 23700 980/7 30560 1145/2 32850 1310/7 42020

Scale II – 31705 1145/1 32850 1310/10 45950

Scale III – Rs. 42020 1310/5 48570 1460/2 51490

<noscript><iframe title="Indian Bank SO Online Form 2020 Kaise Bhare ¦ How to Fill Indian Bank Specialist Officer Form 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QyKrJS_NoVk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More