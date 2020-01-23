HomeBank PO Articles
  • Articles

    • Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in.

    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020
    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020

    Indian Bank is looking for eligible candidates to hire for the post of specialist officer. It is recommended that the candidates should check the official website of Indian Bank for the complete details regarding the recruitment process.

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates can note the following vacancies released by the Indian Bank:

    Post Name Number of Vacancies
    Assistant Manager Credit 85
    Manager Credit 15
    Manager Security 15
    Manger Forex 10
    Manager legal 02
    Manager dealer 05
    Manager Risk Management 05
    Senior Manager Risk Management 01

    The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.indianbank.net.in/ .

    Important Dates:

    Candidates who wants to apply for the posts should note the following important dates released by the Indian Bank:

    • The online application process begins from 22nd January 2020
    • The deadline to submit the application form is 10th February 2020
    • The last date to take the print out of the form is 25th February 2020
    • Candidates can download the call letter for the examination from 20th February 2020
    • The online examination will be conducted on 08th March 2020

    Candidates should note that application form will only be accepted if the application fees has been paid through any of the online method. The application fee for the general category applicants is Rs 600 and the application fees for the reserved category candidates is Rs 100.

    Selection Process:

    Candidates for the manager security will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of candidates and on the interview performance. Candidates for the rest of the post will be selected on the basis of shortlisting of candidates, online test followed by the personal interview round.

    Candidates who will get selected will get eligible to receive the salary as per the following pay scale:

    Scale I – Rs. 23700 980/7 30560 1145/2 32850 1310/7 42020

    Scale II – 31705 1145/1 32850 1310/10 45950

    Scale III – Rs. 42020 1310/5 48570 1460/2 51490

    Read Next

    IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter Released on ibps.in; Interview in Jan/Feb 2020
    IBPS PO 2019 Interview Call Letter: Candidates can download the IBPS PO 2019 interview call letter released on ibps.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  2 weeks ago
    IBPS Exam Calendar 2020-21 Released at ibps.in, Steps to download here IBPS PO, Clerk and SO Exam Date
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the tentative calendar of the online examination for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs).
    In Bank PO  ·  3 days ago
    SBI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts on onlinesbi.com
    SBI Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 106 Specialist Officer and Clerical Cadre Posts on onlinesbi.com.
    In Bank PO  ·  21 hours ago
    SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Apply till 26th January at sbi.co.in
    SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020, State Bank of India announced Last Date to Apply till 26th January. Candidates can check official website sbi.co.in
    In Bank PO  ·  3 hours ago
    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in
    Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for Vacant Positions on indianbank.net.in.
    In Bank PO  ·  in 5 hours