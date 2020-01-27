With Women at Leadership Positions, MBA is ushering in Gender Diversity at Workplaces | TAPMI

MBA or Master’s in Business Administration is one of the most sought-after educational qualifications in the present times. In addition to preparing excellently skilled individuals to handle complex workplace problems, MBA is also addressing another important issue at the workplace, gender diversity. The benefits of gender diversity at the workplace extend beyond the obvious advantage of women empowerment. Research has proven that gender-diverse teams are more likely to make better decisions in the workplace. Women are traditionally known to have a better knack for building networks and consensus in addition to the elements of insights and empathy ingrained in their personality.

Thus having more females at the workplace as well as in the board of directors will be a sensible move from the management. Additionally, After the introduction of the Companies Act 2013, it is now mandatory for the listed companies to have at least one female director on their board of directors. As a result, the demand for qualified women who can handle management responsibilities has literally skyrocketed. Consequently, now the presentation of women in the top management is on an upward trajectory with more and more women now handling key managerial positions.

Though, the supply side of the chain is still a work in progress with the roots of gender disparity stemming from deep within. Now, educational institutions in India are leading the change and are encouraging gender diversity in their programs. Leading the movement are popular business schools like TAPMI. TAPMI is a pioneer management institute that is setting new benchmarks in terms of gender diversity. In order to ensure gender diverse classrooms, the institute has introduced various innovative ways at different selection stages to ensure a better representation of female candidates. TAPMI has recently. As per the latest reports shared by the institute, the total representation of female students now stands at 32%, i.e. almost one-third of the students studying the postgraduate programs at the university are female students. To promote gender diversity, TAPMI is providing 5% additional score to female candidates in the selection process. Additionally, many more business schools have set new benchmarks this year by ensuring better representation of female students.

This trend should not be considered as diminishing meritocracy. As a matter of fact, according to a leading business school, the average stipend achieved by female candidates is approximately 24% higher than their male counterparts. Even the recruiters are now encouraging gender diversity, and many companies that used to hire a higher number of male candidates are now hiring equal number of male and female candidates. It would not be an exaggeration to say that in the coming years, women will have even better representation at leadership positions.

