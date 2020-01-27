Bihar BSEB STET 2019 Exam on 28th Jan 2020; Check Important Tips and Tricks

Bihar BSEB STET 2019 Exam

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to conduct the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) on 28th January 2020, Tuesday. There will be two papers for STET, Paper 1 is scheduled in the morning session from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and Paper 2 is scheduled in afternoon from 02:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates who have filled the registration form can download the admit card from the official website which is www.bsebstet2019.in . The last date to download the admit card is 28th January 2019.

Important Tips:

Candidates can note the following crucial tips for the examination tomorrow:

Candidates would be allowed to enter the exam venue only through the admit card. So, it is necessary that the candidates take the print out of the admit card with them.

It is also mandatory to carry the valid ID proof along with the Identity card that is Voter ID card, Passport, Aadhar Card, PAN Card or driver license.

Candidates will not be allowed to carry any electrical gadgets with them like mobile phones or any other communication devices.

It is always recommended to reach the exam venue 30 minutes before the allotted time to avoid the last-minute rush.

Candidates are advised not to waste maximum time on one question. It is advised that if they are not able to answer then they can solve other questions and come back to that questions to answer.

Last but not the least is to maintain the positive attitude and self-confidence during the examination.

Selection of the candidates will be on the basis of written test and physical fitness. Candidates who will clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the second round. The total marks for the paper are 150 out of which 50 marks would be for physical efficiency test and 100 marks for the written examination.

