Winners of Exclusive Quant Strategy for CAT 2020 with Nishit Sinha

Date: 5th September 2020

Time: 4-5 pm

Webinar quiz results are out.

Please give a round of applause for all the winners:

Prayank Mundra Harsh Kedia Lucky Kaul Yashwanth Manivannan Ayush Kakani Jigesha Yadav Payel Roy Yogesh Kumar Nikhil Patel Swapnil Manglorkar

The webinar included strategies to prepare for CAT 2020, how to utilise time for quant preparation, how to practice for quant in 90 days, selection of question while attempting CAT, Live question solving and much more.

First 5 winners will get- CAT Preparation Series | Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Combo book set.

Next 5 winners will get- Logical Reasoning And Data Interpretation And Quantitative Aptitude For CAT book set.

Hope you had a great learning session. If you have any feedback please feel free to comment here.

