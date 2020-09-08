GGSIPU Releases the first list of Selected Candidates for the MBA Course

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has been releasing several updates on the admission and selection activities for the coming up batches.

The institution has delayed and postponed several admission related activities due to the widespread of the coronavirus in different sectors of the country.

The restriction on public transportation and social gatherings have also pushed the institutions to adapt to virtual platforms for conducting necessary admission related activities and academic sessions.

However, the institution and its authorities have now been working rigorously to compensate for the delay in the admission process. Several exams and admission related news and updates have been flooded on the official website of the institution lately.

In a recent update, the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has released the results of candidates applying for the MBA programme at the university through their CAT scores. The institution has also opened the online portal for the registration process for the same and has fixed the last date of registration is 31st July 2020.

The MBA programme offers admission annually and has a total of 2600 seats. The aspirants can apply for the MBA programme through the scorecards of the Common Aptitude Test (CAT). The enrolment is based on the merit list released showcasing the ranks or marks of the registered candidates in the CAT examination.

However, the admission through this procedure requires a candidate to register separately on the official website of the institution.

For this registration process, the applicant is required to pay an application fee of Rs. 40000 through the payment modes accepted by the institution. Moreover, the second round of the application process is also conducted for the same. For the second round, the last date for the application process is 7th September 2020.

However, post the registration process and payment of the application fee, if in case the applicant does not get the desired college, then he/she can withdraw their application form. The application fee would also be refunded.

As per the latest report circulated by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), approximately 850 students have been allotted a seat in their desired colleges as per the released merit list.

The admissions have been made in several colleges under the authority of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU). Moreover, as per the released information, a total of 950 aspirants applied in the first round of the admission process through the CAT scores.

The aspirants willing to apply at the university must fill the respective application form and submit their CAT scores. Moreover, the news updates are released regularly on the official website of the university.

The applicants must keep a tab on the regularly released updates for better clarity on admission information. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) is well-known for providing a unique learning environment to young minds and making them fit for the future.

The holistic teaching methodologies and exceptional curriculum have made the institution gain popularity since the past few years.

