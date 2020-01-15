Why should you study in DMS, IIT Delhi?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is a world-renowned institution for engineering and technology. It is also an Institute of Eminence as declared by the University Grants Commission. But did you know that the Department of Management Studies (DMS) of IIT Delhi is one of the top 10 management institutes in India?

The DMS of IIT Delhi bagged the 9th position in the NIRF Management Rankings of 2019, ahead of institutions like IIM Udaipur, IIT Bombay, FMS Delhi, etc. The MBA programs of DMS is known for its excellence and focuses on providing the best knowledge to its students. The quality of world-class education is reflected in the average stipend bagged by previous year DMS students. For summer placements, the average is as high as Rs. 1.43 Lakhs with Rs. 4 Lakhs being the highest stipend secured by a student.

As many top CAT scorers as preferring the DMS over other top institutes, the cut-offs of past few years have gone significantly up. The previous year’s cut-off was one of the highest (Overall 98.4; For Freshers 99.04+) amongst all Business Schools accepting CAT scores as prerequisites.

Why DMS?

No matter where you go, the tag of graduating from an institute of prominence will always remain with you. If the introduction did not make you rush to apply for a DMS program, the following factors would.

The average CTC for finals stood at Rupees 18.47 Lakhs, with Rupees 32 Lakhs Per Annum as the highest.

The placement record of DMS IIT-D is 100%.

Compulsory Global Field Study Program: MBA courses of DMS consists of a mandatory Global Field Study Program for the entire batch in a foreign university. The program is taught with the focus on a niche domain at one of the top 10 QS-Ranking foreign universities.

Specialized JD Specific Courses: This final semester course is designed to train future MBA graduates before they enter the corporate world.

The DMS has one of the best student-faculty ratio (~2.8) and studying here will make you part of a strong IIT ecosystem (~10000 students inside the IIT campus).

More Reasons to Choose DMS

If you need more reasons to know why DMS is the future of the MBA, we are happy to list a few more so that you choose the best for yourself.

Many prominent recruiters come to DMS every year and the number keeps increasing. Some of the leading companies include RB, ITC, Royal Enfield, One Plus, Synergy Consulting, Rockwell Automation, Vivo, Value Labs, Wipro, Siam Makro, EY, Maersk, Accenture Strategy, Cummins, Google, Amway, Texas Instruments, HP, Trafigura, GE, etc.

DMS understands that there is a life beyond the business world. That is why there is a Nivah Social Sector Attachment which is a mandatory 48 hours project for all students.

The tag of Institute of Eminence makes it another reason for studying a management program in DMS because all such institutes can have greater and better collaboration opportunities with foreign universities.

Excelling Students of DMS

The achievements of DMS students goes beyond the high salaries. The students are competitive and they thrive to win. The DMS students have won several significant Corporate competitions. Some of the many wins in their list of achievements include:

Bosch – Runners Up RB Global Challenge – National Finalists HUL – Premier League Finalists Facebook Child Safety Hackathon – Winners Tata – Mind Rover National Finalists BMW – Case Study Challenge Winners Mattel – National Finalists

Can I apply for DMS?

Even though the previous year’s cut-offs are soaring, one should not miss any opportunity to get into a school like DMS. If you are a candidate with 90+ CAT percentile, you should apply for DMS. The DMS and IIT Delhi are a brand in itself and graduating from an institute like DMS will only raise your profile in the corporate world. You wouldn’t want to miss any opportunity that can make your future better.

Important Dates for DMS Application 2020

Admission Process Tentative Dates CAT Result Announcement 4th January 2020 Start of Online Submission of Application 5th January 2020 Deadline of Online Application 31st January 2020 WAT-PI in Delhi 26th February to 1st March 2020 Publication of Final Merit List 30th April 2020