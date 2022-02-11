Why Study MBA at IME, IIT Kanpur?

Opting for an MBA degree has become a requirement of the growing era. Engineers are opting for a master’s degree, as it provides an edge to a person’s career. Pursuing an MBA at an internationally listed and reputed international business school is much more promising. Countries such as Canada, the United States, Germany, and Australia provide engineering students with an MBA degree with a wide range of opportunities and the most significant pay packages.

IME (industrial and management of engineering), IIT Kanpur stands out from the crowd when it comes to instilling analytical and creative ability among its varied student body. With the help of its distinctive techno-managerial approach, it has always been at the forefront-this aids in constructing a solid basis for solving commercial and economic difficulties.

The collaborative environment encourages the development of corporate and societal leadership, as well as an entrepreneurial and free-spirited mindset and the ability to withstand and manage any crisis. Following in similar footsteps, the two-year MBA program intends to develop future business leaders and entrepreneurs by harnessing the university’s strengths in technology, computers, and social sciences.

The Institute currently holds 16th position in the latest NIRF ranking under management education.

Guidance from faculty and a unique curriculum:

The MBA curriculum at IME IIT Kanpur is a true reflection of the industry’s evolving environment. Students in the IIT Kanpur MBA Program communicate, debate, and brainstorm in a personalized and incubated atmosphere, with teachers constantly honing their analytical skills, leading to a sound decision-making foundation.

The constant up-gradation of information flow, cognitive computing, cyber-physical systems, and data-backed decision-making guides the IIT Kanpur MBA curriculum to stay relevant with the ongoing industry trends. It is fine-tuned to the needs of emerging automation and data exchange trends in servitization, manufacturing, and other aspects of the industry.

The curriculum at DIME builds upon itself step by step where

Students take mandatory courses to instill a strong business mindset in them. After completing core courses, the students take pursue various disciplines of management based on their interests. This is possible because of the unique flexible course structure offered by DIME IIT Kanpur.The major domains under which the courses are offered are as follows:

Data Analytics and Information Systems

Finance and Economics

Decision Sciences

Production and Operations Management

Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior

Marketing Management

Public Policy

The Capstone project initiative equips them with a completely integrated corporate perspective.The project provides an engaging environment where students work on live industry projects. Some of the key collaborations include KPMG, Amadeus Labs, and Wolters Kluwers.

Academic Overview of IME:

IME focuses on utilizing the core strength in Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, Operations Management, Data Analytics, and Management Science. The IME department’s MBA programs are specifically geared to provide students with a holistic perspective. We maintain the authentic IIT Kanpur legacy of sensitizing oneself to the newest industry trends with a well-planned syllabus.

The IME department’s training focuses on developing both technical and interpersonal abilities, which are essential for each of our students to succeed in life. The class, which comprises a broad group of academically driven graduate engineering/masters in sciences students from various but related subjects, organically improves the learning environment, transforming it into a hotbed of innovative ideas.

Academic establishments and industry have both been enthusiastic and encouraging in their responses. This demonstrates how our Ph.D. graduates have made us proud by acquiring faculty posts at prestigious institutions like IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur, IIM Kashipur, IIM Sambalpur, IIIT Gwalior, XLRI, MDI Gurgaon, and others. IME has achieved 16th rank in NIRF 2021.

The placement of M.Tech and MBA students has been equally impressive, with students joining UPSC services and organizations including Barclays, Tata Motors, Nomura, Amazon, CRISIL, Mu-Sigma, McKinsey, Reuters, and HSBC, among others.

IME lecturers are a dedicated group of educators who are also top-notch researchers in their fields, regularly publishing in journals such as ORL, EJOR, Networks, JBF, QF, ISR, COR, and others. They have also made the department proud by holding positions such as Director NITIE, Director IIIT Bangalore, VC UPTU, Director IIM Lucknow, Deans at various levels in IIT Kanpur, and so on.

Many of the department’s faculty members have also received and won prestigious honors and fellowships, including the Lanchester Prize, Fellow INAE, IUSSTF Fellowship, INAE Outstanding Teacher Award, ERASMUS Fellowship, and DAAD Fellowship.

IME has also been at the forefront of industry interaction, working on and continuing to work on projects for Indian Railways, IOCL, Indian Armed Forces, Syndicate Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, various MSME, and others.

Alumni and Corporate Interaction

An active alumni organization exists in our department. Student members are invited to the annual alumni meet and earn benefits for participation in events, social activities, seminars, and other activities.

The Institute’s activities and initiatives for alumni and Corporates foster lifetime connections with the Institute. The graduates of IME are proud of their accomplishments. The Institute invites its alumni to maintain a warm bond with their alma institution.

The department collaborates closely with the Alumni Association to engage alumni in numerous activities that contribute to IME’s greatness. To maintain in touch with its alumni, the IME alumni association has several chapters worldwide.

The department conducts K-aleidoscope, a corporate talk series that is an opportunity for the students to interact and gain valuable knowledge emanated by the industry leaders about industry trends and corporate climate. This enables students to interact in realtime with corporate leaders and gain a vast amount of practical knowledge to stay updated in the industry.

Placements

This year, the Department of Industrial and Management Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has achieved 100% placements for the outgoing batch of MBA students.

This season has marked yet another year of determination showcased by the students to seize dominant opportunities across diverse domains in the industry. The department once again exceeded all expectations and emerged as one of the prominent destinations for recruiters to meet the right talent.

With 35 companies visiting the campus and 61 offers for 55 students, this year’s placements have achieved newer heights in terms of the number of offers made and the average/median CTCs offered. The statistics of this year’s placements have surpassed all the previous records.

The recruiters visited various sectors, with 37% of the batch getting placed in the Analytics Domain, 24% in IT/Consulting, 20% in Marketing, 11% in Finance, and 8% in Operations. Some of the key roles offered were Technology Consultant, Product Manager, Senior Business Analyst, Financial Analyst, Supply Chain Manager, Associate Solution Advisor, Senior Data Analyst, etc.

Final Thought

Well, by now you must have decided to take admission in IME for MBA, the reason for this is very clear. IIT Kanpur is one of the oldest IIT campuses, having world-class infrastructure facilities both from academic and extra-curricular perspectives. IME Department is equipped with the latest tools and systems used in the industries for the students to obtain hands-on experience.

The highly qualified faculty and the exuberant IIT Campus have attracted the best minds of the country over the years. With some of the most sophisticated software for decision-making and access to world-class journals and databases, learning at IIT Kanpur is a way of life.

