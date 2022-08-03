Why LPU’s B-School Is The Perfect Destination For Tomorrow’s Successful Management Professionals

The present studies on the changing facet of education hint at one common thing- the prevalence of MBA and the growth it leads to. Even the onset of the pandemic and the economic fall down didn’t impact the level of growth this field entails. And as we enter the new normal, the demand for seasoned MBA professionals is steeper. In this regard, Lovely Professional University’s Mittal School of Business is facilitating the best platform to sharpen the industry’s future leaders.

Having been ranked as the second-best B-School in India in the subject-wise rankings of Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings, LPU’s Mittal School of Business has state-of-the-art facilities. Besides, LPU has been ranked 36th among all the universities in India. Moreover, MSB has ranked among the top 35 management institutes in India in NIRF 2022 rankings. MSB is also among the first 10 institutions in the country to get ACBSP (USA) accreditation.

LPU offers a coming-of-age curriculum mixed with exemplary pedagogical techniques. With a holistic nexus of industry and academia, LPU has built a strong base for management studies.

Contemporary Skills and Specializations

The curriculum at LPU is coming-of-age in every way possible. The curriculum has new-age inclusions that are added based on the in-demand topics. Being among the select few universities, LPU offers the exemplary MBA program in Business Analytics in collaboration with WileyNXT. Similarly, MBA in Financial Markets is facilitated in collaboration with NSE, and MBA in Supply Chain and Logistics in partnership with Safeducate. Besides this, the campus also allows students to take up specialized digital marketing courses in collaboration with Google. Offering a practical insight into the subject, students are also given access to financial modelling using digital tools and simulation exercises in multiple topics.

Overarching Industry Connect

Believing the importance of industry connections in management education, most of the modules are administered by CEOs, thought leaders, and renowned scholars because of the importance of industry connections in management education. The students have also gained opportunities to network and interact with industry professionals.

This collaboration with the industry offers a close connect for the students and help them learn through live projects, training, and internships with leading brands like Amazon, Sony, Kellogg, Capgemini, OYO, Decathalon, Godrej, Coke, Videocon, Big Bazaar, Lehar Foods, Kirloskar, Force Motor, Colgate, Mobikwik, Modern Food, etc.

Placements

LPU has facilitated a comprehensive platform for students to find their place in the industry and build their careers. Many LP alumni find their place in leading global brands like Amazon, S & P Global Market Intelligence, Unilever, Moody’s Analytics, HDFC Bank, OYO, ITC, Practo, Redington, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Trident, Colgate-Palmolive, etc., with LPU students drawing salary as high as 1 crore at reputed organizations like Google. The placements at LPU give testimony to the exemplary B-School education that is prevalent on the campus.

Building Entrepreneurial Mindset

MSB provides active support to students who wish to start their careers in the realm of entrepreneurship. The Start-Up School of LPU gives students exposure through Boot Camps, workshops, industry connections and also supports them by exposing them to industry networks. The LPU students have set up multiple ventures, some of which have also been recognized among Government Student Start-Ups.

International Collaboration

Offering robust international exposure through holistic collaboration, MSB has connected with leading universities across USA, UK, Australia, France, Estonia, and Canada. This provides a chance to students to get holistic global exposure.

Students from across the globe

The bustling hub of life at LPU gives a glimpse of the diversity that thrives on the campus. LPU boasts of students from over 50 countries and all 28 states of India. Through this connection, the students get access to multiple opportunities and learn about different cultures.

Admission Process

Admission to LPU for the 2022 batch are open. Aiming to have the best talent on board, the admission process at LPU is competitive and rigorous. The students must clear the university’s entrance test LPUNEST 2022 and qualify for the personal interview. The last date for applying is right around the corner. So, apply now!

To know more about LPU join, [Official] Lovely Professional University (LPU) | MBA Admission Queries 2022 – 2024

Read More