The Dangers of Gambling Addiction for Indian Students

The truth is, gambling addiction starts because of an idea: “Get more money fast.”

Millions of people, among which you can find students, invest in gambling activities, hoping to get more money or cover their gambling losses.

But how or why does this idea hit so many people? What impact does it have on teenagers and students?

What causes students to become addicted to gambling?

This question is half-answered by adding the word “student.” As it happens globally, students always need money since they often leave their homes hoping to get an education.

A CasinoBonusCA article explains that vulnerable students turn to gambling or betting in scarce situations and can hardly stop afterward.

However, difficult family situations or scamming apps like Kredit Gold (which also promises easy money) add to the gravity of the problem.

We can then conclude that it is nearly impossible for students to live a comfortable life.

The depth of this problem

The depth of gambling addiction among Indian students seems to have no end without government regulations and official aid.

This issue is more than problematic; it’s systemic. People in India don’t gamble because they genuinely want to. However, the marketing of gambling mainly presents quick and substantial winnings.

Considering Indian students’ stress from universities, country-wide scams, health problems, unemployment, and other pressing issues, a “quick and plentiful” win indeed sounds attractive.

The statistics

This research shows that, in 2019, 49% of Indian gamblers were between 23–39 years old.

Another study reveals that in 2017, 27.9 % of high school students (15-19 years) reported having gambled, and 7.1% were already “problem gamblers.”

This survey from 2016 tells us that out of 121 psychiatrists, 80.9% (90) reported they had seen patients with gambling addiction.

What does gambling addiction imply?

Gambling addiction is a global problem. It is a mental disorder that keeps you gambling no matter the discomfort or issues it brings to your life.

If this condition isn’t alleviated or eliminated, it will bring multiple setbacks:

Less spending money

Being in debt

Feeling guilty for gambling

Spending less or no time with your family or friends

Prioritizing gambling over anything else

Suppose you or a loved one suffer from this addiction. In that case, medical professionals can help you through Hope Trust – an Indian help center.

India’s Acts to Lower Gambling Addiction Rates in Students

Over the years, police have arrested multiple Matka dens in India. Even so, this measure only stops the symptoms from spreading.

Proposals were made for regulations to be added on online gambling as well

However, in India, every state has its own regulations regarding online gambling. This may be a momentary solution, but nationwide some rules are being prepared.

Is Online Gambling regulated in India right now?

So far, gambling in India is illegal, except for four states: Goa, Sikkim, Daman, and Nagaland.

However, online gambling is unlawful only in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, two regions that decided to illegalize it due to high suicide rates and bankruptcies.

In 2020, there were more than 350 million online gamblers in India

This year, it is speculated that online gamblers will surpass 500 million.

Because of the Public Gaming Act of 1867, all gaming is illegal. However, online gaming wasn’t disputed back then, and now it runs unregulated.

Not even the Information Technology Act of 2000 mentions online gambling.

The Online Gaming Commission

This year, a Bill has been proposed that will change how the government will regulate online gaming in India.

Once this Bill becomes an Act, it will perform as a unified central law regarding online gaming.

The Online Gaming (Regulation) Bill of 2022’s highlights

Setting up an Online Gaming Commission to regulate all aspects of online gambling.

Imprisonment in case of breach of the license conditions.

Broad power of rule-making for the OGC.

Sending special reports of matters regarding online gaming to the Central Government.

The OGC can override all legislation inconsistent with the 2022 Bill (once it becomes an Act).

Allowing foreign investments in the online gaming niche.

The consequences

Indians are not the only ones having this problem. All countries try to limitate gambling addictions, but poorer countries usually tend to show higher rates of gambling addiction.

People with small wages can’t live comfortably and everyone needs money when crises arrive.

So, gambling addiction becomes a symptom

The money of a population spent on gambling can create revenue for the respective country.

Still, the lack of happiness and comfort, plus crime rate levels combined with other unsatisfactory results, might skyrocket.

The impact

“When they don’t get any job or anything and they are left with some small amount of money, like $100, they go try their luck in the casino,” an interviewee said for SBSPunjabi about his gambling friends.

This Tweet demands urgent action: “This is very much needed PAN India , please ban online games where illegal betting is done . Youth, students families are getting destroyed.”

The managing director of Maple Capital Partners, Panaj Karna, declared for Nikkei Asia , “India is at an inflection point on online gaming with traffic exceeding 15% of global gaming traffic.”

The conclusion

The situation right now might sound negative, but keep your hopes up!

The Online Gaming (Regulation) Bill of 2022 seems to be the start of a healthy and regulated industry. It will bring income to the country while trying to keep online gamblers under a protective umbrella.

Although there are significant issues with online gaming, the Online Gaming Commission will elevate the online gambling experience.

