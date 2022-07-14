Is LPU’s B-School one of the best choices after IIMs and FMS?

Post-pandemic, the global economy is on a rebound, and the world is ready to chart new highs on the growth curve. The economy is in recovery mode, and it will not be long before it touches new highs. The changing international order and expanding economy have increased the need for management professionals with cutting-edge capabilities. Lovely Professional University’s Mittal School of Business (MSB) is paving the way to developing future global leaders.

MSB is among the first ten Management colleges in the country to get accredited by Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Program (ACBSP). The college is also one of the few in India with a solid international network and collaborates with universities worldwide. It provides global exposure to the managers and business leaders of tomorrow. Management students at LPU can participate in the student exchange programmes and get the opportunity to study in universities abroad for a specific time. Students can start their management career by pursuing an MBA course in Information Technology, Financial Markets, International Finance or Oil and Gas Management, depending on their specialisation.

LPU’s Mittal School of Business has been ranked 2nd in India in the subject-wise rankings of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. LPU has also bagged the 36th position amongst all universities in India in the same list. LPU’s MSB is amongst the top 50 management institutions in India according to NIRF 2021 rankings by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This business school is one of the youngest B-Schools on the list to be featured, along with IIMs and FMS of India. To know more about the program, CLICK HERE.

LPU is a new-age business school known for its innovative pedagogies and strong academia-industry interaction that provides management students with a solid foundation.

New-Age Skills and Specializations

LPU’s Mittal School of Business has introduced new age specializations in MBA in collaboration with industry leaders. LPU is among the select universities globally to have a standalone MBA program in Business Analytics with WileyNXT. Its MBA (Financial Markets) programme is in collaboration with NSE, and its MBA (Supply Chain & Logistics) programme is in partnership with Safeducate. In addition, the business school teaches specialized digital marketing courses in collaboration with Google. Digital tools and simulation exercises in numerous subjects are used to expose students to financial modelling. It helps in sharpening their decision-making and analytical skills.

Pedagogy Style That Makes It the Best Choice for MBA After IIMs and FMS

MSB offers integrated management courses like BBA-MBA, which are very popular and highly beneficial. These programmes help students save one year and allow them to acquire a Master’s Degree in management at a young age. This gives them a boost to climb the corporate ladder and reach top positions early in their career. The management students at LPU follow a rigorously designed curriculum and pedagogy style that trains them for life. It helps them understand the industry dynamics beyond classroom knowledge.

Regular workshops by experts on the latest business trends like Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Life Skills and Stock Market Operations help students gain insight into real-life business scenarios in the industry. In addition to its innovative course curriculum, the BBA course imbibes soft skills, communication skills and analytical skills training that provides an all-around personality development to the management students.

MSB follows a practice-based learning approach to build a strong foundation for its students who not just merely gain classroom knowledge about the various aspects of business management but also give them the practical approach to implement them in real life. The university has several student clubs and organizations run by students themselves. These organize national as well as international events on the campus that helps students interact not only with students from other colleges but also with industry stalwarts. The university campus is flooded with numerous student-run ventures and businesses. Some of these on-campus businesses run by LPU students are E-rikshaw, high-end modern and traditional cafes and shops, along with a student-run UNI-Mall that has more than 70 shops.

Strong Corporate Connect

Many courses in LPU’s MBA programs are taught by CEOs, thought leaders, and renowned academicians. Students get several opportunities to interact with them, and it helps them gain deep insights into industry challenges and ways to tackle them effectively. The college facilitates partnerships with top names in the industry in the form of live projects, training, and internships. More than 500+ students have done live industry projects with companies like Amazon, Sony, Kellogg, Capgemini, OYO, Decathalon, Godrej, Coke, Videocon, Big Bazaar, Lehar Foods, Kirloskar, Force Motor, Colgate, Mobikwik, Modern Food, etc.

Placements

Mittal School of Business has a 100% placement record, and students looking for a headstart in their corporate careers can find great placements with top brands like Amazon, S & P Global Market Intelligence, Unilever, Moody’s Analytics, HDFC Bank, OYO, ITC, Practo, Redington, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Trident, Colgate-Palmolive, Apple, ITC, Hyatt, Ritz Carlton, etc. Leading brands like Practo have offered to start packages of Rs. 6.5 lakh per annum to the management students at MSB. LPU Alumni are drawing packages of Rs. 1 crore at global brands such as Google and CISCO. This demonstrates how MSB develops its students to provide them with a competitive advantage in life, which distinguishes LPU’s B-School from other management institutes in India.

Encouraging Entrepreneurship

Along with preparing its students for illustrious corporate careers, encouraging entrepreneurship is a key focus of MSB. LPU’s Start-Up School actively supports the B-school. In 2016, LPU invited the then Finance Minister of India Mr. Arun Jaitley, to inaugurate LPU Startup School, which helps students launch their ventures by giving them the assistance required to turn their business dreams into reality. This was an initiative to give a boost to StartUp India.

The Start-Up School nurtures entrepreneurial orientation in its students through various boot camps, workshops, and interactions with industry professionals and venture capitalists. The experts at LPU guide budding entrepreneurs at every step until their business idea reaches the fruition stage. At every step, right from formulating a strategic plan and implementing the idea to assimilating funding and doing legal formalities, the business development mentors at LPU provide strong support to the students. Thousands of Start-Ups have successfully been launched by LPU students to date. Some of the business ventures by LPU alumni include Dry Tickets, Australia; GridLocate, UK; Pink Hand Technologies, Delhi and; Finesse, Delhi. Student Start-Ups like ‘SabStore’ has been successfully recognized among Government Student Start-Ups.

International Collaboration

With increased globalization, there has been an increased demand for global managers who have had international exposure and are familiar with the global environment. Businesses are now more international than localized, making it imperative for anyone seeking a career in business administration to look out for opportunities offering an international platform.

LPU students gain an edge when performing on a global platform, with its international collaborations and international students from more than 70 countries. MSB is one of India’s few institutes with strong international networks and collaborations with universities worldwide to create opportunities for global exposure for tomorrow’s business leaders. Many of our students have participated in exchange programs with top B-Schools in the USA, UK, Australia, France, Estonia& Canada.

Students From Across the Globe

The rich multi-cultural environment in the college results from an eclectic mix of students from 50 different countries and all the 28 states of India. This diversity is one of the biggest strengths of this management college. It allows students to understand different perspectives and trains them to adjust to any work environment.

Mittal School of Business’s Latest News and Updates

MSB has bagged a project worth Rs 9 crore from European Commission for research in sports education

The B-School has started offering courses in several foreign languages

The college invented a live app during lockdown to help its students

It launched a three-day online live training programme hosted by the ambassador of India to Mongolia, Mr. M.P Singh.

Admission Process

Admission to LPU for the 2022 intake has already begun. LPU offers a full-time MBA program, and admission to this program is based on CAT/MAT/NMAT/XAT/CMAT scores. Candidates who do not have a valid entrance exam score can apply for LPU MBA Admission as per LPUNEST Exam conducted by the university. The Admission process is quite competitive, and the final list is prepared based on a student clearing the university’s entrance test LPUNEST2022 and rounds of personal interviews for some courses. In addition, the university also offers distance education for its MBA programme through Lovely Professional University Distance Education (LPUDE).

