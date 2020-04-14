Why get an MBA course in Rural Management?

A Master’s in Business Management (MBA) in Rural Management is a two-year post-graduate course, with a focus on rural development and management. For the prosperity of any nation, it is imperative that its rural regions are developed and well-managed.

With the current enhanced focus of rural India and efforts to ensure its economic independence, an MBA in Rural management is an excellent career option. This course offers an excellent opportunity for students, who are interested in using their skills and knowledge for the public and social benefit.

The MBA in Rural Management course refers to the planning, organization, direction, and regulation of cooperatives, agribusiness, and allied fields in rural areas. The curriculum of the course provides contextual knowledge and skills through experiential learning and live projects, which are essential for the development of rural areas.

The course focuses on the potential of rural regions in the context of management studies, and this new program has opened new doors for the students to accentuate their skills for social and national benefit.

Many prestigious colleges in India offer the MBA in Rural Management program as a two-year postgraduate course.

Some of these colleges are listed below:

School of Rural Management at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Indian Institute of Health Management Research, Jaipur Sri Ramaswamy Memorial University, Kanchipuram Institute of Rural Management, Anand Institute of Management and Research, Ghaziabad Xavier University, Bhubaneswar Amity School of Rural Management, Noida Chitkara University, Chandigarh The University of Delhi, Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai Christ University, Bangalore Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune

The recognized Chitkara University in Punjab also offers a two-year MBA in Rural Management. The program at the university focuses on the niche areas in rural management, including but not limited to Dairy or Agribusiness related sectors, livelihoods focused organizations, micro-finance institutions, and small finance banks. Along with excellent faculty and on-campus facilities, the university offers its students opportunities to grow as professionals and emerge as change-makers and leaders.

The university requires applicants to possess a minimum aggregate score of 50% in their undergraduate course or equivalent qualification. Applicants appearing in the final year examination are eligible for applications; however, they are to have secured a minimum aggregate of 50% in their previous year examination. They must submit their graduation completion certificates by September 30, 2020. Applicants with compartment in any subject are not eligible for application. Admissions are based on merit ranking in CAT /MAT /NMAT /XAT /CMAT scores.

Graduates with an MBA in Rural Management are offered competitive packages and are recruited in various roles, including Rural Development Officer, Sales/Business Development Manager, Purchase/Vendor Development Manager, Business Development Executive, and Sales/Business Development Manager.

Some of the prominent recruiters include National and International Non-government Organizations, Organizations associated with United Nations, and related industries, such as Godrej Industrial Limited, Dabur India Limited, PepsiCo India Holdings, Nestle India Private Limited, Britannia Industries Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, and Agro Tech Foods.

