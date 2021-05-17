MBA in Rural & Urban Development Management: Opportunities On The Rise

CRED, PharmEasy, Digit Insurance, Infra Market, Groww, Meesho, Gupshup, Innovaccer and ShareChat.

Do any of these names ring a bell? Nine Unicorns in 120 days. Indian start-ups indeed have a bullish say in terms of numbers. For those who don’t know what a Unicorn is, that gives you one more reason to read this article.

“Unicorn” is a term used in the venture capital industry to describe a privately held start-up company with a value of over $1 billion. Indian Markets and companies have been fetching eyeballs from all the significant economic promoters.

With the money gates opening, urbanization has been accepted in open arms by the population and the policymakers at the same time. While the country has witnessed such a fast-paced change when it comes to rural development, we belong to that very sector of the society which prides in its culture and still looks to be cemented in its roots. The people who are part and parcel of the society actively look for opportunities to invest back in the same sector of the community they have come from.

Be it social impact projects, corporate social responsibility, or statistical studies related to urban and social development; the Multi-National Companies have also started paying attention to any opportunity to give back to society.

It is surprising that hardly any person from the generic background knows about the 17 Sustainable Development Goals; still, it is a common term being spoken by all concerned about development. It is high time we have educated ourselves with the same.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

With MNCs and significant industry leaders focusing on sustainable development goals, they invest huge sums of money and other resources for the country’s development.

In any country, all procedural matters work out well if the government is supporting them. Being a developing country, the Indian government heavily focuses on investing human resources and money in the development of the weaker sections of the society and cementing the foundations of the Indian culture at the same time via the social impact projects. When MNCs and the government meet at a common ground, any industrial sector will flourish for the same.

The above reasons have created a niche requirement for people with particular skill sets in the market. The need is for individuals who are passionate to work towards the rural-urban development of the nation with the skill sets of research and management, with an in-depth knowledge of the Indian society and detailed study for the same. These individuals need to have a grip over the managerial competencies when managing the sentiments of community and the social impact projects.

There is a great demand for individuals with the above skill sets. Industrial sectors, as well as the government, are looking for these specialists. Every company requires someone to work for their CSR projects, and considering the fast-paced growth; the government wants individuals to work towards rural development. MAVIM, NRLM, UN, UNDP, World Bank, CSR, International and National NGOs and Trusts have opened better opportunities in this sector.

Urban and Rural MBA is a degree that focuses explicitly on the niche skillset that needs to be taught for the above role. With urban and rural development picking up pace, this serves as a prerequisite for taking up the related work profile.

Centurion University has been grooming its students for this role for many years. By tailoring a course that focuses explicitly on Indian society and its needs, it is the perfect match for the Indian market. With courses based on understanding Indian culture, India’s Rural and Urban Development Experience: A cross country analysis Social Aspects of Poverty and Theories of Justice, Agri-Business and Management, Micro-finance the course heavily focuses upon the Indian Market and at the same time via the course studies of Principles and Practices of Rural and Urban Management, Quantitative and Qualitative Research Methods, Marketing Management and Rural and Urban Markets it provides the student with a broader picture of niche macro skills which can be applied to all markets.

Centurion University itself focuses upon the field of sustainable community development through its various social responsibility initiatives. With a Sprawling Campus and best-in-class Facilities (digital classrooms, top-notch hostels and mess facilities, excellent sports facilities and recreational spaces), and the Fieldwork, part of the curriculum gives hands-on experience while working in both urban and rural areas and a one-year internship of Rs. 25000 Per month after completion of the program, provide students with valuable practical knowledge in the field. The college also provides complete placement assistance for jobs like managers in corporate social responsibility departments, NABARD, Banks, UNDP, UN and world bank, officers in various government mission programs thus making it the perfect fit for any student pursuing Urban and Rural MBA.

With the traditional MBA degree losing its demand to more niche degrees focusing on specific skill sets rather than a general picture on all markets, Urban and Rural MBA comes out as one of the top in-demand degrees for a country like India. The Indian youth is motivated enough to bring about a change in society. Now that you see a sustainable growth-oriented future, while you are working towards a bigger picture, Urban and Rural MBA is the necessity of the hour.

