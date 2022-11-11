Why a Strong Alumni Network is the Growth Catalyst for a B-school

The foundation of a premier B-school is built on state of art curriculum, innovative pedagogy and industry interface. An alumni network represents a group of people, all of whom have a business school as a shared experience that connects academia to industry. A strong alumni base offers an easy interface with the industry for various developmental initiatives of the students during and after graduation. They are the brand ambassadors who can mobilize resources from their professional network to build alma mater academically and professionally. Their engagement connects the past to the present to significantly impact the future.

Importance of an Alumni Network

1. Aids in Creating a Professional Network

Most MBA programmes have a mixed batch of students: some have work experience, while others are freshers. An Alumni network benefits student, especially those without work experience, as they get access to professional contacts.

Attending Alumni events and joining professional groups helps build a great network in the long run. It helps to stay connected with people in the industry who understand what you bring to the table and can help you get a foot in the door of your dream job.

2. Creates an Information Resource Bank

The online Alumni directory helps students evaluate whether an organization is a right fit for them, as Alumni in these organizations act as excellent resources for providing all relevant information.

3. Mentoring

The Alumni play an important role in shaping the lives of students by mentoring them. Young alums and students can benefit immensely from the network during their student life and later in their professional lives. They can get mentored by alumni to make informed career decisions, get assistance about job opportunities first-hand and understand the right approach to ace the selection process.

4. Venture Funding for Entrepreneurs

For budding entrepreneurs, the Alumni network can be a valuable resource. It can provide several opportunities to help them gather new insights and promote their business. Funding of start-ups might facilitate using this extensive network of people who connect through their alma mater.

5. The First Thrust

The Alumni network of a business school can help students get a foothold in the industry after completing their programme. But even before that, students can benefit in the initial stages of their careers while looking for internships. They can explore their options through seniors, get feedback on their resumes and connect with other alums and business contacts. Campus job and internship fairs can be a platform where Alumni can engage with and interview students for internship positions.

6. Financial Support

The Alumni of an institute are often dedicated and generous philanthropists whose donations can fund student scholarships. They can also help the college in upgrading its facilities and infrastructure. This financial support can help the college achieve advancement in teaching and research.

7. Upgrading Curriculum

Senior alumni offer meaningful insights towards development of current and industry relevant curriculum.

K J Somaiya Institute of Management Alumni Network

K J Somaiya Institute of Management strives to connect and collaborate with its 13000+ Alumni spread across the globe. Alumni are involved in almost every activity organized on campus. From inviting Alumni as panelists for the admission process to select the incoming batch of students, as Guest Speakers to share their knowledge and experience with students, as Jury members for various activities and competitions, as Chief Guest and Keynote Speakers for conferences, as Recruiters for summer internships and final placements, to mentor students and so on.

Apart from Nostalgia (annual alumni meet), Milaap (Batch Reunions) and City Meets (International and Domestic), the Institute has taken several initiatives to ensure that this network keeps getting stronger and more outspread. Let’s take a look at some key initiatives taken by the institute to ensure that the Alumni network acts as the catalyst for the growth of students:

AlCheMy: Placement mentorship program for the final year students to make informed career choices with the help of Alumni mentors

SIMSR Jobs: An initiative to share lateral job opportunities with Alumni

Superstars – The Alumni Awards: Recognize and honour the Alumni who have brought laurels to the institute, business and/or to the society

Alumni Virtual Clubs: 56 virtual Alumni clubs (WhatsApp groups) as support groups

SIMSR Alumni Network for Entrepreneurs (SANE): Senior Alumni entrepreneurs mentor budding Alumni entrepreneurs

CapitALise: Personal finance for Alumni

Illustrious Alumni of K J Somaiya Institute of Management

The Alumni connect at K J Somaiya Institute of Management is one of the strongest networks among Indian B-Schools. Some of K J Somaiya Institute of Management’s illustrious Alumni are listed below:

Sr No. Name Batch Designation Organisation 1 Ramnath Sarma 1986 Global Head – Cash Client Service Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore 2 Jamnadas Majethia 1989 Partner & Actor Hats-off Productions 3 Ajay Kapur 1991 Director & CEO Ambuja Cement 4 Aslam Karmali 1991 CEO – Consumer Division Eureka Forbes 5 Sanjay Shah 1992 Country Head (India) & MD Morgan Stanley 6 Jamshyd Patravala 1993 General Manager & Country Head – Diagnostics Abbott 7 Apoorva Mehrotra 1994 CEO & MD Airtel Zambia, Zambia 8 Loveena Khatwani 1995 Chief Client Experience Officer Edelweiss Capital 9 Shreeram Sethuraman 1996 Managing Director BNP Paribas 10 Sheetal Daftary 1997 MD – IT Audit & Assurance KPMG, USA 11 Vikram Bhatt 1997 Founder & Director Enrich Salons & Academy

When a student joins an MBA college with a strong alumni network, it is not just an investment being made towards education but also towards gaining a professional network that will continue to grow and give returns for a lifetime. K J Somaiya Institute of Management is truly on the right path by helping reap the benefits of this worthy asset.

