Which one is tougher: CAT or GATE Exam?

CAT and GATE are one of the toughest entrance exams to crack in India. Clearing GATE exam with good score is used for getting a job in PSU or for studying masters in some premiere institutions like IIT’s or other Engineering institutes and colleges.

On the other hand, cracking CAT exam with a good score is important for getting admissions in premier B schools in order to do MBA. Both the exams require a good amount of serious preparation and hard work.

A common requirement for GATE and CAT is your analytic skills and reasoning and logical ability. However, one thing is pertinent in both exams is that you will have to prepare for these exams rigorously. The difficulty level differs with the basic perspective and standpoint of the candidate.

It is best to ascertain as to where your interest lies and in which work arena you envision to build a career. It is only after that; you should choose to prepare for the entrance exam whether CAT or GATE.

What is CAT?

Common Admission Test (CAT) is an MBA entrance exam offering a gateway to admission to 20 IIMs and other B-Schools in India. The exam is held online in two different slots. The question paper comprises of 100 MCQs from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. Every year, more than 2 lakh candidates appear for CAT exam.

The CAT exam 2020 will be conducted on November 2020. The registration of the exam will start from August 2020.

What is GATE?

GATE is an online national level examination conducted for students aspiring to appear for Master of Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) and direct PhD admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes/universities across India.

The conducting authority of GATE 2020 is IIT Delhi, and the exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8 and 9

Diverse patterns of CAT and GATE

The pattern of both these exams is radically different. The candidates appearing for GATE exam are asked questions which are related to basic subjects of stream of engineering you intend to do. The candidates appearing for CAT are asked questions on topics such as Reasoning, Quantitative analysis, Aptitude, Complex Reading comprehension and English

Fierce competition in CAT exam

Competitively speaking Competition for GATE is relatively less than compared to CAT which is indeed very tough. Only engineering students can appear for GATE exams online whereas all students from different streams like BA, B.com, BBA, and engineer can appear for this competitive exam.

In-depth knowledge about Core subjects is required to crack GATE

GATE holds technical background compulsory, depends more on the core subject of engineering such as Physics and Maths. The candidates need to possess strong numerical and verbal capability. Only memorizing does not work well as thorough understanding of concepts is very important

Difficulty level linked to personal perspective

It is difficult to emphatically claim that CAT exam is tough or GATE is easy. All depends upon one’s personal ability. If some candidate has a flair and aptitude for English language then CAT will be easy to crack. On the other hand, if one has mastery over important subjects then GATE would appear relatively easy

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT 2019 Discussion / GATE 2020 Electrical Engineering Exam / GATE 2020 Civil Engineering Exam

Read More