IIM Admission 2020-2022: Check Selection Criteria through CAT 2019

The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) are the foremost management and research institutes of India. These autonomous institutes are of immense national importance. The prestigious IIM institute releases distinctive terms and criteria for selection of candidates.

IIM selection criteria alter on the basis of the annual performance of the institute as well as admission statistics of the previous year. It is imperative that the applicants keep IIM Selection Criteria 2020-22 in mind as they intend to target for reputed colleges and preparing for CAT 2019.

It is observed that the IIM selection process and CAT cut-off for IIM admissions can really go as high as 95 to 99 percentiles. The selection criteria for IIMs may vary on several levels.

In order to get admission in IIMs, candidates have to fulfil;

Selection criteria,

Eligibility criteria.

Two important features of selection and admission process include;

CAT percentile score

Overall Academic profile which includes a minimum bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (for general category) and 45 percent marks (for SC, ST and PWD category) or equivalent CGPA for recognized university.

The basic selection criterion is based on CAT percentile scores. The candidates who score above the cut off percentage of the previous year can apply for admission. On these bases and the number of seats available, the IIM sends a call letter to the aspiring candidate.

However other rigorous selection criteria are implemented after the evaluation of CAT scores: It is important to comprehend that scoring a high CAT percentile is not sufficient.

The in-depth selection criterion is a significant component of admission process.

This includes:

Extracurricular activity profile

Work experience

Class 10 and 12 marks

The candidates will also require a robust academic profile to get a call from either of the IIMs. This clearly implies that the candidates must have a substantially good academic background along with quality work experience. Another important aspect worth noting is that the IIMs also give points for gender diversity so as to maintain a balance on campus.

The aspiring candidates are called for following activities including;

Personal interview: A panel conducts this important interview and the performance of the candidate’s is assessed

Group Discussion (GD): The candidates have to participate in group discussion so that the panel can assess the candidate’s inherent ability

Written ability test (WAT): It also plays an integral and significant role in the selection procedure

Important factors to score in IIM selection criteria 2020-22-

CAT exam score.

Class 10th marks.

Class 12th marks.

Bachelor’s degree marks.

Work experience.

Gender diversity.

Different IIM institute have elaborate procedure for admitting students. Some institutes look for students having consistent academic records. Some focus majorly on CAT and GD-PI performance. Here is the example-

IIM Bangalore selection and admission criteria-

Candidates are shortlisted based on CAT Exam score. One should have the set cut-off score by the institute. Your 10th and 12th marks are taken into the consideration.

Further, your work experience score is calculated

Standardized score is computed from the raw score

GD-PI score comes under the consideration.

To know more about the admission and selection for IIM 2020-22, the best is to visit the official website of respective institute.

