Which one is better: IRMA or TISS?

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) are two of the most prestigious schools in India, with a particular focus on the aspect and implication of social education.

They have placed great importance on ensuring that its students are equipped with proper skills to navigate and lead the society toward a better future. Both IRMA and TISS have been accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as well as the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Both the institutes have been established as excellent educators in social science, and making a choice between the two can be difficult. This article discusses the two institutes in terms of various aspects.

Campuses: IRMA is located in Anand, Gujrat, with a 60-acre campus comprising lecture halls, state-of-the-art classrooms and development centers, faculty and administration housing, a library, and an auditorium. The institute also provides student accommodation at a reasonable cost. The student hostels are fully furnished, and students are provided WiFi and LAN connectivity and a network printer.

The classrooms are equipped with projectors, microphones, and other audio-visual aids for holistic learning. On the other hand, TISS has four campuses located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. TISS has a Main Campusin Deonar, Mumbai and earlier campuses in Nagpada and Andheri. In 1986, TISS has a 100-acre rural campus in Tuljapur, Maharashtra and two off-campuses in Guwahati and Hyderabad. All campuses offer diverse benefits and learning opportunities.

Programs:IRMA offers three post-graduate programs, namely the Post-Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM), Fellow Program in Rural Program, and Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Management. In addition to these courses, IRMA offers Management Development Programs and Training to executives and managers of co-operatives, not-for-profit, and government and semi-government organizations. TISS provides numerous undergraduate, graduate, and short-term programs across its four campuses.

It also offers a few distance-learning programs. In terms of courses, both the institutes have advantages and disadvantages. Although IRMA offers few programs, they are umbrella courses and have a wide range of applications and implications. On the other hand, the courses offered at TISS are tailor-made for different specializations. For example, Masters in Hospital Administration program at TISS offers professional managers a skillset and knowledge that can help them rapidly grow in the hospital sector.

However, career prospects would be limited to that sector. The PGDRM course at IRMA has a wider coverage as well as prospects. The choice of the institute must depend on the preference of the candidate. If a candidate wants to earn a specialization in a particular field and is sure about working in that field, they should select a suitable course at TISS, whereas if they are looking to expand their field of work, they should opt for a more general course, such as PGDRM at IRMA.

Placements: In terms of placements, both IRMA and TISS have excellent records. The following table presents the detailed information regarding the placement at both the institutes:

Parameter IRMA TISS Highest Salary Package INR 52 LPA INR 30.33 LPA Average Salary Package INR 10.77 LPA INR 20.06 LPA Median Salary Package INR 10.45 LPA INR 20.05 LPA Prominent Recruiters Tolaram, ITC Agribusiness Division, ADM Agro, Reliance Retails, Future Group, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank Dell EMC, Infosys Consulting, Lodha Group, Swiggy, Taj Group, Udaan, Walmart

