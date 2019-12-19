What’s in store @ SIMSR’s Retail Management Programme?

The retail industry is poised to be one of the fastest-growing industries in the country today. This is likely to open numerous opportunities in the job market for professionals trained in the trade.

SIMSR’s Retail Management course is a specialized 2-year programme aiming to educate students about the dynamics and intricacies of this booming industry.

Curriculum:

Subjects like Category Management and Franchising, Store Operations, Retailing of Services, Visual Merchandising, Shoppers Experience, Fashion Retailing, Food Retailing and Rural Retailing & Social Marketing are few of the subjects unique to the RM programme which make it very well-suited to the industry needs. For the general management subjects, faculty take special care to make use of retail-based cases or drive the discussion in a way which brings out the retail perspectives.

Coupled with an excellent curriculum are the live project opportunities that the students get entitled to .In August, the RM students had the opportunity to work at a renowned retail chain during the sale season and get a real taste of what retail entails.

Events:

The RM department is buzzing with events and activities throughout the year, the biggest event held by the entire batch is the National Retail Summit (NRS). It is specially crafted to bring forth the very many aspects of the retail industry by blending real-life application and academia. It’s truly a one-of-its-kind event which hosts quite a few eminent personalities and gives students the opportunity to participate in case study competitions and attend panel discussions. The RM first-year students are given a chance lead the activities and put their leadership and organizational skills to test for this event.

Placements:

RM students get placed in some of the best companies visiting campus.

Retail is an exciting and dynamic industry; it needs niche trained people to shape the industry’s growth. The RM course prepares one for exactly that. It is ideal for those who have a genuine interest and passion for the industry and want to make a career for themselves.

