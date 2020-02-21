Interim Placement Report – Praxis Business School

Known for its excellent placements, faculty and strong alumni base Praxis Business School takes pride in creating industry ready professionals for the future. Like every year, Praxis Business School, Kolkata has seen a large number of recruiters for both summer internships as well as Final Placements.

For the batch of 2019-2021 summer internships, 100% of the selected students have received paid internships. The highest stipend recorded is 40,000 per month and average stipend is 16,000 per month.

For the PGDM batch 2018-2020, there has been an increase in the number of recruiters. Till date, 75% of the batch has been placed with an average package of 7.02 LPA and highest package of 10.50 LPA . Some of the recruiters that had participated in the final placements are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Marico Limited, Alumnus Software, Nielsen India, Mindtree Consulting, Microtalk, HDFC Bank, Dabur, HSBC, IDFC Bank, Curl Analytics and many more.

The 13th batch of PGP Data Science also witnessed a huge number of recruiters with different profiles being offered. Till date 83% of the batch has been placed in PAN India; amongst which 45% has been placed in Mumbai, 37% has been placed in Bangalore, 8% in Hyderabad and 5% in Chennai and Kolkata. The batch received a hike of 108% over previous years’ salaries. Alumnus Software, EY GDS, L&T Finance, Factspan Consulting, HSBC Analytics, Latentview Analytics, Genpact, PWC were amongst the few recruiters that had shown interest in the placement process. Some of the profiles that were offered are Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Associate Business Consultant, Business Analyst, Assistant Manager- Analytics, Management Trainee-Analytics, Senior Consultant, Data Science Consultant etc.

In the coming years, the institute tends to maintain and grow its excellent placement records.

To know more about Praxis Business school join, [2020-22] Official Praxis Business School Admissions Queries

