WBJEE 2020 Exam Pattern: Check here for Marking Scheme and Preparation Tips

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 is going to be held for the first time before the board exams in West Bengal. And because of this reason, the students are geared up to prepare themselves for the examination. The WBJEE examination is going to be held on 2nd February 2020.

This particular examination is a way through which the candidates can fulfil their desire to get admitted to various UG engineering, pharmacy and architecture programmes.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has already given out the WBJEE admit card. And, after downloading the admit cards, the candidates are advised to check the examination centres so that they can reach the centre on time on the day of the examination.

As frisking is performed at the examination centre, which may consume some time and this is why the candidates are advised by the Board to reach the centre at least 30 minutes before the starting of the examination.

For the WBJEE examination, there will be two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will consist of Mathematics and Paper 2 consists of Physics and Chemistry.

The duration of the examination is 2 hours. The first session of the examination will be conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM while the second session will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

According to the syllabus of WBJEE, there will be 155 multiple choice questions, and the maximum marks are 200. All the papers of the examination will have three categories i.e. Category I, II and III.

Also, there will be 1 mark question with a single correct answer, 2 mark questions with a single correct answer, and 2 mark questions with one or more than one correct option.

For every wrong answer of 1 mark question, there will be a negative marking of 1/4, and against the 2 mark questions with the single correct option there will be a negative marking of 1/2

After the examination, the Board will release the WBJEE Answer key, and they can use this key to calculate their score. Also, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry a printout of the admit card without which they will not be able to appear for the examination.

The candidates are also advised to carry a black or blue ballpoint pen in order to mark the answers in the OMR sheet as the answers in the OMR sheet can only be marked with these two inks only.

Preparation Tip

As the WBJEE examination is very near, the candidates can go through the previous year papers and take up various mock tests in order to train themselves in a better way.

