FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 Released at fci.gov.in, Steps How to Download

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has notified all the applicants about the release of Phase 3 Admit card 2020. Therefore, the candidates who have qualified the FCI Phase II examination 2019 can visit the official website and download the admit cards.

The FCI recruitment process is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of JE (Civil Engineering), JE (Electrical Mechanical), AG-2 (Hindi), AG 3 (General), AG 3 (Technical), AG 3 (Depot), AG 3 (Accounts).

According to the official notice, the verification of the north zone has not been done and will be started later. This is the reason the corporation has not uploaded the Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 for the North zone.

Till then, the Corporation will hold the document verification for the FCI Phase III 2020. Therefore, the candidates are advised to download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. fci.gov.in

The FCI Phase 3 2020 will be held from 10th February 2020 to 14th February 2020 at various examination centres. The candidates should also note that the download link for FCI Phase III Admit card will be available only till 20th February 2020.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARDS?

The candidates will have to visit the official website of FCI, i.e. fci.gov.in

On reaching the home page, they can click on the FCI Phase III Admit Card 2020 after which they will be redirected to a new page

The candidates will then have to choose the zone, Registration Number/Roll Number, DOB, Captcha Code, and click on the login button.

After this process the FCI Phase 3 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

The candidates can finally download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

In order to appear for the Phase III of the FCI recruitment process, the candidates will have to bring all the copies of the necessary documents, and their originals along with their FCI Phase III Admit card 2020.

An important thing for the candidate is that, those candidates who are not able to generate the call letters for the verification if documents should register their complaint at http://cgrs.ibps.

The candidates should make sure their grievances are submitted at least one week before the date of the Document verification.

FAQs:-

Question: When will the FCI Phase III Admit cards be released?

Answer: The FCI Phase III Admit cards have been released from 24th January 2020

Question: What is the last date of the availability of the FCI Phase III Admit cards?

Answer: The last date is 20th February 2020

Question: When will the Document verification of FCI Phase III be conducted?

Answer: The document verification process will be completed on 10th February 2020 to 14th February 2020

Question: What is the official URL of FCI?

Answer: The official URL of FCI is fci.gov.in.

