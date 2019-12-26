HomeEngineeringJEE Main 2020 Articles
    • JEE Main 2020 Postponed: Trade Unions Amid Countrywide Strike

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    JEE Main 2020 Postponed: The exam might get shifted due to the Trade Unions Amid Countrywide Strike.

    JEE Main 2020
    JEE Main 2020 Postponed

    The Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was informed by Central trade unions on Tuesday, requesting him to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scheduled on January 8 because of their planned countrywide strike.

    The admission for Joint All India Entrance Examination for in engineering and medical courses is scheduled for 6-10 January.

    A unified platform of 10 central trade unions on September 30 which lead to the countrywide general strike on January 8 over the government’s alleged ignorance of the demands of its workers.

    The strike, lead to the dislocation of normal traffic movement as transport sector employees are also were part of it. The students who suffered for the same who were appearing in the examination on January 8 said in a letter to the minister.

    The questions quantity to be asked in the exam has been decreased from 30 to 25 and out of the 25 questions, and out of which 20 will be based on multiple-type questions, a total of 5 questions will be claimed in numerical type. There shall be equal weightage to mathematics, physics, and chemistry. All questions will be for four marks and objective type questions, one mark will be subtracted for every wrong answer while for numerical-type questions there shall be no negative marking.

    But this couldn’t bring an appropriate solution rather Detroit the value of exams. So, students asked for special intervene in the matter appropriately so that the exam on January 8 is complied with some other date to assure that the examinees do not face more problems. they said.

    A huge number i.e. around, 9.3 lakh candidates have applied for the examination. And so, exams must be carried properly without creating any hassle for the students.

    For extra information, the candidate shall check the update and keep themselves thorough through our page.

    Also read, NTA JEE Main 2020 Physics Sample Paper for Long-form Questions.

