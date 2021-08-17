Vijay Patil School of Management – A Step Towards Encouraging Global, Evolved Learning

The D Y Patil deemed to be University was founded in 1983. Thousands of students have benefitted from the opportunities provided by this illustrious university. The vision and legacy of Dr D Y Patil, Padmashree awardee and former Governor of Tripura and Bihar is extended under the inspiring leadership of Dr Vijay D Patil, the current Chancellor of the University and sturdily supported by the efforts of Mrs Shivani V Patil, managing trustee, D Y Patil Group.

The DY Patil Group has established world-class institutions in every stream, be it Engineering, Medicine, Dentistry, Physiotherapy, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Law and Architecture. The University is awarded an ‘A’ grade by NAAC. Each one of these institutes is a leader in its field and their alumni have spread all across the globe.

The Vijay Patil School of Management (VPSM), Navi Mumbai is the latest addition to this illustrious list. VPSM is the result of dedicated strategic planning & vision to bring transformative education in the field of management as envisaged by Dr Vijay D Patil.

It boasts of a state-of-the-art, centrally air-conditioned and wi-fi enabled campus in Navi Mumbai that features Harvard style classrooms, a learning resource centre, discussion/conference rooms, faculty offices, with multi cuisine cafeterias. There is a wide selection of recreational facilities on campus where students can practise, play & participate VPSM strongly believes that co-curricular activities like sports, dramatics, music, dance, debates, etc are as essential as the academic activities as they give students an opportunity to work in a team and develop leadership skills, team-orientation, communication and coordination skills.

The VPSM philosophy is also about creating rounded leaders, visionaries, strategic thinkers, future policy makers, and human beings capable of making substantial contributions to the development of global communities. VPSM aims to spread impactful education to a broad spectrum of individuals, be they students or working executives.

In the words of the Chancellor Dr Vijay D Patil, VPSM is ‘a step towards encouraging global, evolved learning’. This thought metamorphosed into action with a collaboration with the prestigious Harvard Business School Online Program that gives a unique opportunity to students of VPSM to learn online from the faculty at Harvard. As the Dean of VPSM, Dr Prafulla Agnihotri, Former Professor of IIM Calcutta & Founding Director of IIM Tiruchirappalli, says, “We aim at inculcating the ‘spirit of inquiry, independent thinking, and data-based decision-making.”

This spirit of learning is facilitated by the highly interactive pedagogy and practical approach to learning adopted by experienced faculty with PhDs from reputed Indian and International Universities and several research papers and publications in renowned journals. Latest pedagogical tools and curriculum, involving case-studies, simulation games, group projects and internships form part of the pedagogy. The key parameter to assess the quality of an academic institution is the number and quality of the full-time faculty members that it has. A quick look at the faculty profiles on their website (www.vpsm.dypatil.edu/all-faculty/) shows the quality of the VPSM faculty.

VPSM offers full time MBA, BBA, and BSc (Hons) in Economics programs. These programs, with their multidisciplinary elective courses, bring about holistic development of the students that make them leaders, visionaries and entrepreneurs on the world stage. All programs offered at VPSM are recognised by AICTE and UGC.

The two-year MBA program comprises six trimesters. It is designed based on the time tested IIM Model. The BBA program is for three years comprising six semesters. Students are introduced to the foundations of management thinking and key decision making frameworks in the core courses. VPSM promotes interdisciplinary learning by offering electives from domains such as economics, marketing, finance, operations, OB, HRM, MIS, strategy and entrepreneurship.

VPSM is located in Nerul, Navi Mumbai. It’s location offers a great advantage of being within one hour of driving distance from the BKC and Nariman Point. Therefore, a number of senior managers from the industry visit the campus to interact with its students. Such interactions offer students hands-on strategic orientation and bridge the gap between theory and practice.

The B. Sc. (Hons) Economics program puts an emphasis on application and policy formation. The curriculum offers robust training in economic theory and statistical methods and a wide choice of economics courses to suit students’ interests. These courses cover recent developments in the field of economic theory. Students can also opt for electives from the management stream.

VPSM offers extensive placement assistance through its strong industry connect. It offers professional career counselling and guidance to help them choose the right career path.

A strong connect with the industry, a robust curriculum, state-of-the-art infrastructure, eminent and committed faculty, an interactive approach to pedagogy and most importantly, nearly four decades of experience in running world-class educational institutions are some of the reasons that would make VPSM a frontrunner among the top-ranking management institutions in the country in the near future.

The journey of experiencing transformative education begins here! Find more details about the MBA programme at VPSM here!

Have any queries regarding VPSM? Join [Official] Vijay Patil School of Management Admissions 2021-23.

Read More