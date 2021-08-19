How To Prepare for IELTS? – An Absolute Guide For IELTS Preparation

A massive number of students aspire to pursue higher education in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and others. Aspirants from non-native English-speaking countries must now take an English language exam in order to be admitted to overseas universities.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) is one such exam that is approved in these nations indicated above, as well as a number of others, for admission to overseas colleges or institutions in native English-speaking countries.

So, to assist you in your preparation, we’ve put together a list of tips to help you crack IELTS in the first attempt. You must be thorough in your preparation and capable of delivering critical literary analysis in both written and spoken formats to give yourself the best chance of achieving this goal.



1. Thorough comprehension of the test’s format: It’s critical to understand the test structure, which is the most crucial tip for passing practically all exams. Candidates are evaluated on four main aspects of the IELTS exam: reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Students should have a diligent and deep understanding of the test’s format so that it’s easier to pass it. Any applicant wishing to pass IELTS must demonstrate proficiency in all four areas within a time limit of 2 hours and 45 minutes. The listening, reading, and writing sections are performed on the same day, but the speaking sections will be administered a week or more after the other three areas have been tested.

2. Practice: If you want to pass IELTS in one sitting, you must plan and practice regularly. You should be patient and understand each word as it is spoken to enhance your listening abilities. With practice, your reading skills will improve.

To improve your pronunciation:

Read aloud.

Write articles on themes that you are passionate about.

Don’t stress too much about grammar; make sure you write quickly and without pausing because every second counts.

Make eye contact with yourself and practice in front of the mirror. Fluency does not happen overnight, so keep practising until you achieve it.



3. Prioritise Fluency over Vocabulary: Focus on your fluency while speaking because that is how you will be evaluated. If you focus too much on the terminology, you may find yourself stammering in the middle of a conversation. Don’t be nervous; instead, strive to keep the conversation flowing.



4. Guidance: One of the essential points about passing the IELTS exam is having proper assistance. The IELTS examination is indeed challenging to pass. As a result, correct skills in all four separate modules should be examined, and acceptable test-taking skills should be developed. Several students residing in student flats in Nottingham also help each other out by participating in daily study sessions as a group. If you are one for group studies, it can be a great way to help you prepare for your exam. However, coaching from experienced and skilled teachers will always assist you in adequately recognising your potential and boosting your confidence before taking major life-changing exams.



5. Don’t Fret: When taking the IELTS test, it’s natural to feel under pressure. It’s crucial to realise, though, that no one performs well when they’re under a lot of pressure—go through the expert tips on how to keep your nerves in check so you can reach your full potential. Before the test begins, you can do some breathing exercises.

Additionally, eating healthily and sleeping well the night before the test is beneficial. However, the secret to a stress-free exam experience is proper test planning and preparation ahead of time.



6. Allow enough time for each section: Each section of the IELTS test is weighted differently. If you want to learn how to pass the IELTS exam, you must first comprehend each section before preparing for each one separately.



7. Stay away from uniformity: Monotony is uninteresting. Try to vary your reading and writing styles by changing the words you use, the structure of your sentences, and the tone you use.



8. Read English newspapers and TV programs: Practice is the only way to master the language truly. Reading English literature or watching English TV soaps and movies can help you expand your vocabulary and improve your grasp of the language.



9. Spend more time on areas where you are weak: Devote more time and effort to areas where you are weak. Make sure you go over the passages and answer the questions relating to them in the reading part. If you’re having problems with the accent, listen to various audio recordings to get some practice.

Anannya Chaudhary

