The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) is one of India’s most sought-after premier business schools. IIM Calcutta nails the top spot in Business Today-MRDA’s B-school rankings 2021 edition. Over Three Hundred institutions were part of the three-month-long survey.

Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA) is India’s leading marketing research and consulting organization focused on quantitative and qualitative research.

The survey has ranked B-schools on five parameters:

Learning experience

Living experience

The selection process, governance, and establishment

Placement performance

Future Orientation

IIM-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), the 2020 topper, continued its numero uno rank in the first three parameters (mentioned above) in the current survey. IIM- C finished on top in the last two parameters (discussed above) this year. IIM-C’s scoring high in its future orientation went on to help it unseat the all-time favourite, IIM-A, for the first time. IIM-C outplayed IIM-A by a mere 0.1 points.

IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Lucknow, and SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research), Mumbai, have captured the third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively.

The publication has detailed rankings of schools based on each primary parameter, city, zone, and return on investment. The survey has also published separate rankings of private and government institutions.

The publication has drawn attention to the (COVID-19) pandemic’s influence on business school education. While enterprises throughout the world transitioned to a virtual way of operation, business schools had to concentrate on changing their curriculum. The course content was revised by adding sections on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other digital technologies.

