NEET 2020 Registration Closing Soon; List of Documents to be Retained for future Reference

NEET 2020 Registration

The deadline for the registration of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 is arising soon. Candidates who are interested and eligible must register themselves to appear for the exam as soon as possible.

The candidates from J&K and Ladakh can fill the offline application form whereas candidates from other states need to fill the online application form.

Candidates must ensure to keep below mentioned 4 documents for future use if they have filled or going to fill the application form.

The official website to get more details on NEET 2020 exam is www.ntaneet.nic.in .

Documents to Keep for Future Reference after filling the online application forms for NEET 2020:

Printouts of the Confirmation Page of Online Application.

Proof of fee paid. It can be Bank transaction details supported by confirmation page.

4 to 6 identical passport size and post card size photographs each of the photograph that were scanned and uploaded on the Online Registration.

Copy of the system generated Self Declaration in respect of candidates from U.T of J&K who have opted for seats under 15% All India Quota. This is only applicable for students from J&K, Ladakh who have opted for 15% all India quota.

The direct link to fill the online application form is here, Apply for NEET 2020 on ntaneet.nic.in here.

The students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh who have opted to submit an offline application would be provided the required documents at the time of submission of their application forms along with a receipt. Students must ensure to keep this safe for future correspondence.

NTA would be conducted NEET 2020 on May 3, 2020. Stay tuned for more updates and information on NEET 2020 examination.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for NEET UG Exam

Also read, NEET 2020 Schedule.

<noscript><iframe title="Neet Exam 2020 || documents required for further reference" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Rf5yyLVkqC0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

NEET 2020 Registration Closing Soon; List of Documents to be Retained for future Reference was last modified:

Read More