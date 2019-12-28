UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Preparation Strategy for 5 Months

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020

Union Public Service Commission is conducting the UPSC Civil Services Prelims on 31st May 2020. About 10 lakh candidates every year register for this examination. This examination happens to be the first step to becoming an IAS officer of the country. Aspirants who are worried about cracking it in 5 months need not worry as experts believe it is possible. But not easy and needs discipline, hard work and a realistic prep schedule.

Since there is no limited syllabus and there is very high competition, it is necessary to dedicate about 15 to 18 hours a day for the preparation of this exam. UPSC rightly is known for being one of the toughest examinations to crack and it is important to cover a wide range of topics and have extensive general knowledge about these topics

Where to Begin:

According to experts, NCERT syllabus for both Class 11 and Class 12 is the best way to begin the preparation. During preparation, main focus should be on subjects like Political Science, History, Economics, Sociology, Geography and Mathematics. Even EVS and General Science are also important and need to be covered. This will set up a solid foundation and the aspirants can build it up from here.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam is https://upsc.gov.in/.

The most common books referred by the candidates for the preparation of the exam are the course books of IGNOU which is for the subjects Political Science, Economics and Sociology as well.

Other than the textbooks, aspirants should keep themselves updated on all the current events and affairs and have an extensive General Knowledge. Year Books are also really helpful and the aspirants should at least complete the 2019 Year Book if they are planning on appearing for the exam on May. In addition to this, making a daily habit of reading newspapers is always beneficial.

The best way to judge your preparation, according to the experts, is to take mock tests. This will help the aspirants keep track of the areas they are lagging in, so they can give extra attention to it.

The exam preparation comes down to having a rigid realistic study schedule and monitoring the progress consistently and being top on all the topics that are expected to come on the exam.

