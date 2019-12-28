CDAC CCAT 2019 Result Released on cdac.in; Check Important Dates here

CDAC CCAT 2019 Result

The center for development of advanced computing conducted the computerized common admission test on December 8, 2019 and December 15, 2019. An official notification of CDAC CCAT has been released by the center for development of advanced computing that the results for computerized common eligibility test will be released on December 27, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the CDAC CCAT examination can view the results from the official website of the center for development of advanced computing.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Release of the result of CCET exam December 27, 2019. Starting date for online course selection and 1st counseling December 27, 2019. Last date for online course selection and 1st counseling January 6, 2020. Declaration of 1st round seat allocation January 8, 2020.

Steps to Follow to View the Results:

The candidates should follow the below mentioned instructions to view the result of the Computerized Common eligibility test:

The candidates have to visit the official web page of the center for development of advanced computing, www.cdac.in.

On the home page the candidates will find a link that reads, “Result of the Common Eligibility test 2019”.

Clicking on the link will indicate the candidates to a new page.

In the new page the candidates have to fill the credentials which are asked for.

The results page will open in the PDF format.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future reference.

The candidates who have cleared the examination can attend the 1st counseling on December 27, 2019 and select the desired Post graduate diploma course. The results of the seat allocation will be announced by the CDAC on January 8, 2020 in the website.

