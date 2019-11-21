UGC NET December 2019 Exam Paper Pattern and Syllabus, Check here for more detail
The NTA shall lead UGC NET December 2019 Exam from 2nd to 6th December 2019 in different subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.
The exam will be carried in a single session with no break between Paper 1 & Paper 2.
Important Dates
- Online Application and Registration Date-9th September 2019 to 9th October 2019
- Downloading of Admit Cards-9th November 2019
- UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates-2nd to 6th December 2019
- The date for announcing results-31st December 2019
The exam will be carried in online mode to determine the candidate’s qualification for Assistant Professor, and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are expected to appear for both the papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.
Exam Syllabus Paper 1
- Teaching Aptitude
- Research Aptitude
- Reading Comprehension
- Communication
- Reasoning (including Math’s)
- Logical Reasoning
- Data Interpretation
- Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
- People & Environment
- Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration
Exam Paper Pattern Paper 1
- Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and ten marks from each chapter, i.e., two scores for each correct answer.
- There will be no negative marking in the exam.
- The exam duration will be 1 Hour.
- Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates, a passage followed by an equal number of items should be set for the visually handicapped candidates
Exam Paper Pattern 2
- The Paper-II will be of a total of 200 Marks.
- There will be no negative marking in the exam.
- All questions are mandatory.
- The total exam duration will be 2 Hours.
For more information candidates can visit the official website of NTA, i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in