TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019 Released on tssouthernpower.com, Steps to Download here

TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019

The admit card for TSSPDCL JACO 2019 has been released by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL). Candidates applied for this TSSPDCL JACO 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of TSSPDCL.

The admit card for JACO 2019 exam will contain all the exam related details like Exam Venue, Exam date and time of the TSSPDCL JACO 2019 exam. Candidates must check the details mentioned on the admit card thoroughly.

Candidates can download the 2019 admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The exam for TSSPDCL JACO (Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd December 2019.

The official website to get more details on the TSSPDCL JACO (Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator) Exam 2019 and download the admit card is www.tssouthernpower.com .

Steps to download TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019:

Visit the official website of TSSPDCL as mentioned above.

Click on the “TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019” link available on the homepage.

You will get redirected to the login page.

Enter your Registration ID/Candidate ID and Date of Birth to login.

Click on the submit button.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019 for future use.

The direct link to download the hall ticket is here, TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019 Download Link.

This recruitment exam is being held to fill up 500 Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator Posts. The Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) Posts had been notified against notification number 03/2019.

Candidates must keep visiting the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for more updates and timely information.

