HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019 Released on tssouthernpower.com, Steps to Download here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card released on the official website, tssouthernpower.com.

    TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019
    TSSPDCL JACO Admit Card 2019

    The admit card for TSSPDCL JACO 2019 has been released by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL). Candidates applied for this TSSPDCL JACO 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of TSSPDCL.

    The admit card for JACO 2019 exam will contain all the exam related details like Exam Venue, Exam date and time of the TSSPDCL JACO 2019 exam. Candidates must check the details mentioned on the admit card thoroughly.

    Candidates can download the 2019 admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The exam for TSSPDCL JACO (Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd December 2019.

    The official website to get more details on the TSSPDCL JACO (Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator) Exam 2019 and download the admit card is www.tssouthernpower.com .

    Steps to download TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019:

    • Visit the official website of TSSPDCL as mentioned above.
    • Click on the “TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019” link available on the homepage.
    • You will get redirected to the login page.
    • Enter your Registration ID/Candidate ID and Date of Birth to login.
    • Click on the submit button.
    • Check and download the admit card.
    • Take a print of the TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019 for future use.

    The direct link to download the hall ticket is here,  TSSPDCL JACO Hall Ticket 2019 Download Link.

    This recruitment exam is being held to fill up 500 Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator Posts. The Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO) Posts had been notified against notification number 03/2019.

    Candidates must keep visiting the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for more updates and timely information.

    Also read, TSSPDCL Admit Card 2019.

    Read Next

    Bihar BSEB STET 2019: Application Re-Open on 20th December at bsebstet2019.in, Check here for more Details
    Bihar BSEB STET 2019, Bihar School Examination Board Re-open Application Window for State Teachers Eligibility Test on 20th December. Candidates can apply from official website bsebstet2019.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours