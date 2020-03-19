Transforming Education – Soaring To Excellence with ISB&M

ISB&M was founded in the year 2000 by Dr. Pramod Kumar who had the vision of high-quality management. This has triggered the institute to transpire itself amongst the best 2% nationally and the best two PGDM programmes in Pune over the years,. It has campuses in Pune, Kolkata & Bengaluru.

ISB&M offers 2 years full-time Career – Oriented dual specialization PGDM programme, approved by AICTE. It has specializations in Marketing, Finance, HR, IRM SCOM ( only for Engineers), Media & Communication & Business Analytics. It has very high-quality faculty who are associated with IITs, IIMs, XLRI, S.P.Jain, MDI,FMS, GIM , TISS and many others through their education and past work experience.

Campus Placement – At ISB&M All students have equal opportunity to learn and develop aspirations that take their careers abroad including US, UK, Europe & Singapore. ISB&M has consistently achieved outstanding placements since its inception and the recent final placement for Batch 2018-20 has been praise-worthy with the highest package of 21 Lacs & average package being 8.7 Lacs hitherto.

ISB&M Nande witnessed a record breaking placement season for both the batches of PGDM with big corporates participating in the Summer and Final placements. Students were offered profiles in domains like Marketing , Consulting, Finance, Operations, IT & Analytics and General Management by big corporate like Aditya Birla Capital , AstraZeneca ,Atlas Copco, Bausch & Lomb , CEAT ,ConAgra Foods, Dun & Bradstreet, ITC Infotech , Fossil ,GEP Worldwide,Godrej & Boyce, Hotstar , Korn Ferry, KPMG, LG Electronics , Nestle, Nivea, Panasonic, TCS ,Wipro and many more

Our consistent track record of stellar placements ,with a significant increase in the average salary year after year are testaments to the quality of our student pool, student –driven culture and the robustness of our curriculum. There has also been a substantial increase in Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) over the years from companies like Lear Corporation, Trident Group, Bajaj Finserv ,Harman International and many more.

ISB&M Alumni all across the Globe in Leadership Role – ISB&M is proud to have a large alumni base of over 8750 Alumni who are working with top Indian companies & MNCs in senior positions like Director- HR, Sr.Vice President, Vice President, Director-Marketing across the world. ISB&M has been constantly striving to strengthen relations with its alumni who play key role in Final Recruitment. ISB&M Alumni work with 80% world’s top 20 most preferred MBA employers e.g Google, Apple, E&Y, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, Deloitte, JP Morgan, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sony, Johnson & Johnson, IBM etc.

