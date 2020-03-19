LPU & Placements: The Perfect Pair

Now in its 15th year, Lovely Professional University has been heading in only one direction, and that is up. It vaunts a 600-acre campus near Jalandhar which can house about 10,000 students and with over 35,000 students in total, it is one of the largest privately-funded single-campus universities in the country. LPU offers a wide variety of educational programmes that begin right from the post 10th standard level (diploma programs) and go right up to the highest level of education, that of a PhD and then Post doctoral. These programs cover all the standard fields of education including Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Pure Sciences, Economics, Business, Law, Arts & Humanities. But that’s not all; LPU also offers programs in the areas of Hotel Management & Administration, Library Science, Biotechnology, Interior Design, Forensic Sciences & Psychology. LPU even provides full-time PhDs (as mentioned above) in most mainstream subjects, along with scholarships.

To ensure that LPU does its best to support its students as they complete their courses, it has received accreditations from various noteworthy organizations that include UGC, UGC-DEB, NCTE, PCI, COA, BCI and IOE. LPU aims to provide an all-encompassing educational environment that caters to every aspect of our society, ultimately aiding in the overall improvement of not only society itself, but also our country as a whole.

Placements at LPU: Let’s talk numbers

For a university of this calibre & girth, LPU lives up to its name, boasting almost 100% placement for a large number of its courses. The placement curve for LPU has only been climbing since its inception in 2006; close to 200 companies were recruiting at LPU in 2015, but in only five years’ worth of time, that number has jumped up to over 650. And the number of companies is not the only thing that has been rising over the last five years – the packages offered to the students have, as well. As of 2020, the highest domestic package offered by a company in the engineering sector was ₹42 LPA, a number which is more than twice of what it was in 2016. In the management sector, the highest package offered as of 2020 is around ₹16 LPA. That’s not all; LPU also boasts one of the highest internship stipends paid to its students – a whopping ₹80,000 per month, a ₹30,000 increase from last year’s most top of ₹50,000.

Placements at LPU: Who do they end up working for?

In 2017, over 600 offers from companies of the well-known Fortune 500 list was offered to LPU students of LPU. Some of the top recruiters from LPU in recent years include Cognizant, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Bosch Engineering and Wipro, to name a few. Several students were also offered internship opportunities with more than decent stipends (as is evident from the data) in companies such as Google, Microsoft, Infosys and Morgan Stanley. There are about 30 fortune 500 companies who hire only in IIMs and IITs but also come to LPU.

